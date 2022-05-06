The spin-off of The Peacemaker will star Amanda Waller

The DC universe continues to expand, now with Viola Davis as the protagonist. The Oscar winner will return to play the ruthless and unwavering Amanda Waller in a spin-off series of The Peacemaker (The Peacemaker) centered on her character that will premiere on HBO Max.

Although at the moment there is no official confirmation from the studio, according to Variety, the actress is in negotiations with Warner Bros. to return to play the legendary and fierce leader of the Suicide Squad in her own solo series.

This will be the fourth title in which Davis plays Waller, a character he already brought to life in the first film installment of David Ayer’s Suicide Squad and, who later also played in the James Gunn reboot/sequel and in the series starring John Cena.

Although the details about the Amanda Waller series are scarce, it does seem confirmed that its plot will be located after the events reported in The Peacemaker. The names of Chrystal Henry, a screenwriter who has already worked on HBO’s Watchmen series, and Peter Safran, who will serve as executive producer of the series alongside James Gunn, are already linked to the project.

As UDC fans may already know, the Belle Reeve prison housekeeper and head of the special team known as X-Force had a brief appearance in the HBO Max series starring John Cena. In fact, the series kicks off with Waller infiltrating her daughter, Leota Adebayo, into the black ops group led by Clemson Murn and Christopher Smith to stop an alien invasion.

However, it should be noted that in the last chapter of the series, Adebayo held a press conference in which he soon pointed out his mother, Amanda Waller, as the person in charge of the covert and unofficial operations of Special Force X. Now that her figure, and the controversial initiative that led to it, have been publicly exposed, the HBO Max series will explore what happens to her after her own daughter has put her in a more than complicated situation.

In addition, it must be remembered that the series of The Peacemaker will have a second season on HBO Max with Jon Cena at the helm and in which James Gunn will be the writer and director of all the episodes.

Fans’ next date with the DC Cinematic Universe will take place in theaters when Black Adam, the film starring Dwayne Johnson and directed by Jaume Collet-Serra, hits theaters on October 21.