The spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘Daryl’ has a new showrunner after the departure of Angela Kang

USA.- Almost a week after the surprising departure of Melissa McBride of the previously announced spin-off of AMC focused on daryl Y Carol, Deadlyne brings the news that the untitled project has experienced another pre-production setback.

Angela Kang dofficially leaves as the showrunner of the horror drama directed by Norman Reeds. The outlet points out that his departure is due to Kang wanting to focus on other AMC projects and that this move was made before the decision to leave.and McBride to go. Kang will be replaced by David Zabel (ER) cAs the new showrunner, while the veteran showrunner of walking Dead will remain an executive producer on the project.

Norman Reedus and McBride are the only surviving original characters from the first season. In 2020, it was announced that the fan-favorite duo would star in their own The Walking Dead spin-off following the conclusion of all 11 seasons of the main series. AMC pointed out that the reason was because the series will be set and filmed in Europe, and that moving there during the summer was “logistically untenable” for the star.

The Daryl spin-off series is just one of many planned series based on The Walking Dead, with a spin-off centered on The Walking Dead. deny from Jeffrey Dean Morgan ylMaggie by Lauren Cohan also in the works. episodic anthology series tales of the walking dead, as well as the ongoing series fear the walking dead, are also still on the plate AMC andn the future.

The Walking Dead is currently starring Norman Reedus, Melissa McBride, Lauren Cohan, Cailey Fleming, Josh McDermitt, Christian Serratos, Seth Gilliam, Ross Marquand, Khary Payton Y Jeffrey Dean Morgan. It also has Nadia Hilker, Lauren Ridloff, Cooper Andrews, Callan McAuliffe, Eleanor Matsuura Y Cassady McClincy.