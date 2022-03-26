The ‘spin-off’ of The Walking Dead ruin the end of the series | Huelva24

AMC has already announced that there will be a series starring Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan) and Maggie (Lauren Cohan), as well as other fiction with Daryl (Norman Reedus) and Carol (Melissa McBride) and Tales of the Walking Dead. Although it is good news for fans, these projects could have spoiled the end of the original production.

The final post-credits scene of World Beyond revealed that the zombie virus had been man-made in a laboratory in France. Although they tried to fix it, those responsible were wrong again by creating a variant that makes zombies faster. This new variant detail would be a major factor in The Walking Dead movies, where Andrew Lincoln will reprise his role as Rick Grimes.

For its part, the final season of The Walking Dead has made it clear that none of its protagonists are safe, but what fans do know is that all four of its protagonists will survive. Daryl, Carol, Maggie and Negan have to reach the end alive to continue in their spin-offs, something that has undoubtedly reduced the mystery of the end of TWD.

Daryl and Carol’s series was announced alongside The Walking Dead season 11, making it clear from the start that they would be safe through the 24-episode final installment. In this way AMC made the same mistake as when, following Lincoln’s departure in season 9, he announced a trilogy of films starring Rick Grimes.

There are not many more details about the announced ‘spin-offs’, aside from their protagonists. The pairing of Negan and Maggie would have been unthinkable a few years ago when Negan murdered Maggie’s husband Glenn, but in recent episodes they’ve been forced to work together. As for the Daryl and Carol series, it makes sense that they appear together, since they are two of the longest-lived characters and their friendship is one of the key points of the plot.

The Walking Dead Season 11 it can culminate in a story that gets the entire audience interested in Daryl and Carol’s or Maggie and Negan’s next adventure. Both titles could turn out to be great ideas, however, by being announced so early, they have negatively surprised some fans with their spoilers.