The spin-off of ‘The Walking Dead’ with Maggie and Negan changes its title

There are no limits to the phenomenon The Walking Dead. Now that the end of the main series is approaching (the last season will start airing this October), it is time for the lucrative brand established by Robert Kirkman from the comics keep fluctuating through the various spin offs whom he has given rise to. we have already had Fear the Walking Dead either Tales of the Walking Deadbut soon there will be much more: from a spin off focused on Daryl (Norman Reedus) to a series with Rick Grimes and Michonne (andrew lincoln Y danai gurira), the latter after AMC canceled the two films that would contain his story.

And there are still more. Last March AMC announced another series derived from The Walking Dead with the aim of investigating some specific characters, and according to reports it was titled The Walking Dead: Isle of the Dead. Said series would take place chronologically as it concludes. The Walking Deadand would be led by two characters as magnetic as Maggie (Lauren Cohan) and Negan (Jeffrey Dean Morgan), as they embark on a perilous journey to New York… or to what’s left of the city after the zombie pandemic. That Isle of the Dead unambiguously referenced Manhattan, but there has been a slight change of plans, and the Maggie and Negan series is no longer titled that.





As revealed by the corresponding social networks, the spin off it’s called now The Walking Dead: Dead Cityrepeating the “dead” while conforming to an apparent fad for cacophonous titles (remember that The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power coming to Amazon). Otherwise it is clear that Dead City also refers to New York, where Maggie and Negan will go for some reason (one that possibly reveals the end of The Walking Dead) facing a dangerous adventure. As we know from the synopsis, the city “It is full of Walkers, but also of citizens who have made New York an isolated world full of anarchy, danger, beauty and terror.”

Dead City is developed by Eli Jorne after having been a writer on the mother series, being closely supervised by Scott M. Gimple. The initial plan is that it consists of a single season of six episodes (that is, a miniseries), although we already know how the creators of this universe spend them in terms of mood exploit. The change of title spin off arrives in full filming and coincides with the announcement that Dean Morgan joins the cast of the fourth season of TheBoysso that the actor will have to reconcile his agenda between both series. Dead City It does not yet have a premiere date on AMC.

