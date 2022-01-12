the spin-off will be directed by Michael Sarnoski, director of Pig

Director of the acclaimed Pig with Nicolas Cage, Michael Sarnoski is in charge of directing the spin-off of A Quiet Place.

In Italy Pig, with Nicolas Cage, directed by Michael Sarnoski, has no distribution but can only be purchased online. In America, however, it was very popular, so much so that its director got the job of directing the planned spin-off of the franchise. John Krasinski, At Quiet Place, which currently consists of two main films.

The spin-off of A Quiet Place

Due to the problems related to the pandemic, the spin-off project has slowed down. The film was originally supposed to be directed by Jeff Nichols, who had creative differences with Paramount and left him. The announcement that will take over Sarnoski was given by Deadline Hollywood. Apparently the director’s name was on the shortlist submitted by John Krasinski at the Studio and it seems that the “pitch”, that is the idea for the spin-off he presented convinced him to entrust him with the expansion of what is a profitable series for Paramount (At Quiet Place IIdespite the pandemic, he still grossed $ 300 million worldwide) despite directing only one film.

The film is expected to go into production this year for an expected release in 2023. Meanwhile, here’s the trailer for Pig.