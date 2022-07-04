The spinoff of the musical films “Pitch Perfect” will premiere in November

The series “Pitch Perfect: Bumper In Berlin”, a spin-off of the eponymous franchise, will premiere on the Peacock streaming service on November 23.

The plot will follow Bumper Allen, a character in charge of the interpreter Adam Devine, who served as the romantic interest of one of the main characters in the 2012, 2015 and 2017 films. fat amyby Rebel Wilson.

In this new opportunity, the boy will move to Berlin, Germany, to revive his musical career when one of his songs goes viral in this European nation. The novelty came with the first images of the program.

On the other hand, the specialized media highlighted that the plot of this new series derived from “Pitch Perfect” will take place many years after the last film.

Let’s remember that the old movies are focused on the college a cappella singing group The Barden Bellas and their rise to success through dedication and competition.

Photo: courtesy IG @perchman_fr



new and old blood

Likewise, Sarah Hyland, Flula Borg, Jameela Jamil and Lera Abova will complement the cast. Meanwhile Max Handelman and Elizabeth Banks (who acted in the previous saga), will serve as executive producers, as well as Adam Devin.

On the other hand, Banks and Handelman have been married since 2003 and through their company Brownstone Productions they produced the musical franchise that had Anna Kendrick as its protagonist.

Hyland will play Heidi, who is Bumper’s slightly quirky but loyal assistant and his German duo partner Piëter (performed by Borg). This role is interesting, because while she provides support and dedication to her work with these two, she is really preparing her own side as a singer-songwriter apart from her.

In turn, Jamil will play Gisela, a rising German pop star and a fierce competitor who won’t stop until she triumphs over Piëter and Bumper. To top it off the first was her boyfriend.

Finally Abova will take over from Piëter’s sister, whose name was not specified, but was described as a prominent DJ and music producer from Berlin.