The spinoff that will return us to Alpha

Samantha Morton is the latest star to join the cast of Tales of the Walking Dead.

Although not much is known about her next storyline, Morton will reprise her role as Alpha, who was one of the villains of The Walking Deadaccording to account The Hollywood Reporter).

Leading the Whisperers, a group of survivors who camouflage themselves as zombies to go unnoticed, Alpha is the main antagonist of seasons nine and ten.

Such It is the last of the anthological series of the saga. It will feature new characters and more familiar faces when the first of its six chapters premieres this summer.

Although Morton is the only cast member of The Walking Dead announced so far, she will be joined by newcomers Terry Crews, Parker Posey, Jillian Bell, Anthony Edwards, Poppy Liu, Olivia Munn, Danny Ramirez, Loan Chabanol, Embeth Davidtz and Jessie T. Usher.

Filming for the anthology series already began in Buford, Georgia, earlier this year. Channing Powell, writer of the other two series of TWD long-running, will return once again as showrunner alongside franchise boss Scott M. Gimple.

Describing the series, Gimple said, “This series, more than any other in the universe of The Walking Deadworks with new voices, perspectives and ideas, bringing to life different stories than we’ve told before.”

Tales of the Walking Dead will be the third spin-off to hit our screens this summer, after Fear the Walking Dead and The Walking Dead: World Beyond.

The original series will end later this year, with the last part of season 11 airing after 12 years on the air.

