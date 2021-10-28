News

The splendid 54 years of Julia Roberts, but there are those who call her old

Today Julia Roberts turns 54 and no one would think of her as a middle-aged woman. Over the years, the actress has earned something like 96 nominations and 34 awards, an unparalleled palmares. Roberts’ curriculum is very long, since 1987 she has collected more than fifty films, five films for television and even animated films to which she has lent her voice. The trophy cabinet is also top notch: with the Oscar for Best Actress thanks to the film Erin Brockovich – Strong as the truth, to stand out above all the others.

Among the 50 most beautiful women in the world

A star much loved by the public and with a controversial relationship with the professionals: the very high salaries and the great confidentiality regarding his private life are just some of the topics that have often held the bench in the columns of the newspapers. The star named 11 times by «People» among the 50 most beautiful women in the world, is also involved in the social sector. “I guess I’m a clerk, so I’m down to earth,” she said.

The attacks on social networks

Also active on social networks, recently found herself in collision with the sad phenomenon of keyboard haters. Under a photo of her in which she appeared without makeup and in a homemade version, some yokels wrote a lot of comments like “How are you aging badly”, “you suck”, “you are horrible”.

The answer for the rhymes

But she replied like this: “What happened made me realize how difficult it must be to be a young woman in the time of social media. I’m over 50, I know who I am and I know what I want, but comments like that can hurt. I have mirrors too but I’m not obsessed with the idea of ​​beauty at all costs. Someone said that up to forty you dress your life with your face, then you start wearing your life on your face, which should lead me to have a pretty face, because I’m happy with my life. “

Ansa and Instagram photos


