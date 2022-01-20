the splendid career of Evan Peters

Who knows what would have happened to the career of Evan Peters if it hadn’t been chosen by Ryan Murphy for American Horror Story. He probably would have found another way to demonstrate his talent. The actor, born in 1987, has left his mark on the horror anthology series since the first season playing a complex character, such as Tate. But, since then, he has come a long way to win a Emmy Award for Murder in Easttown. But let’s go step by step.

Evan Peters career beyond American Horror Story

Before even pursuing an acting career, Evan Peters hung out in the world of advertising participating in various brand campaigns such as Playstation and Kellogg’s. Approaching acting around the age of 15, he landed his first film role in the film Clipping Adam in 2004, followed by Sleepover And American Crime. At the same time, Evan Peters has also refined his television presence. Throughout his career he has appeared in several TV series such as Phil from the future, Invasion, Dirt, Dr. House, One Tree Hill, Criminal Minds, The Mentalist, The Office And Parenthood, but the big revelation came with American Horror Story.

He joined the cast of the first season, which aired in 2011, and has since become one of the mainstays of the TV series. His character was then also proposed in a new anthological series, entitled American Horror Stories. Linked to Ryan Murphy, the actor later appeared in Poses. Recently he was inducted into the Marvel world first in the various films of the X-Men (starting from Days of a future past) and then also appear in WandaVision, TV series that kicked off phase 4 of the MCU. Here he reprized his role as Quicksilver, a character with super speed for which he has been preparing for a long time.

The last television role saw him act alongside Kate Winslet in Murder in Easttown. At the cinema, however, we can remember his latest films Deadpool 2 And American Animals. And what about the characters he wanted to play and then assigned to others? In the past Evan Peters auditioned for Peeta in Hunger Games, part then went to Josh Hutcherson. He has a sweet memory of that moment, especially since he was able to act with Jennifer Lawrence. “It was really cool! I had to do a scene with Jennifer Lawrence. I was really nervous because she is such an amazing actress and I think the film has a great plot“, He told a Vulture.

