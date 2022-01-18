The “split” bill: what happens if you don’t pay

Payment of bills electricity and gas, which is putting many Italian families in difficulty, has forced the government to intervene. The council of ministers has allocated funds to give citizens with economic problems the opportunity to pay their consumption for the period January-April 2022 in ten installments, without interest. But this, as the newspaper reports The nation, it does not fire automatically. The Regulatory Authority for Energy, Networks and the Environment (Arera) has approved a resolution in which it explains how the installment payments.

Who is entitled to fractional payment without interest

First of all, it should be noted that the facilitation concerns both electricity consumption and gas consumption. They will have the option to pay all of them in ten interest-free installments home users of the free and protected market. But what must be done to take advantage of thefacilitation? In the event that bills are not paid in the period between January 1st and April 30th 2022, in the reminder letter, the service provider is obliged to inform the customer that he can pay the bill in ten installments. without interest. The user will have to respond to the communication to get help.

How the installment plan works

Payments in installments must correspond to the billing required by contract. If the bill is paid every two months, the installments must also be bimonthly. The first installment will be the most substantial, half of the total amount to be paid, while the other 50% will be spread over the subsequent installments, all of the same amount. The installments are ten, but the parties can also find a different agreement for the splitting of the bill payment.

What are the consequences of non-payment of the installments

If the user is in arrears also with regard to the installment plan, the service provider can suspend the supply electricity or gas.