The Spondylitis Association organizes a series of workshops for people suffering from rheumatic diseases in Vitigudino

Salamanca Spondylitis Association is running a series of workshops at locations throughout the province, aimed at people affected by certain spondyloarthropathies, and who do not live in the capital, Know the exercise routines that are best for you And have access to the same information.

To that end, next Saturday, November 11, 12:00 to 2:00 pm at the Cultural Centerstarts at vitigudino A series of workshops for victims Spondyloarthritis and other rheumatic diseases,

After this first session, Workshops will be repeated on Tuesday After this month of November, 5:00 pm to 7:00 pm on days 14, 21 and 28. In particular, there will be gymnastics workshops and rehabilitation therapy taught by experts.

People wishing to participate in these workshops will have to register by calling the number phone 692 311 519 or by email at asea.salamanca@gmail.com.

This activity is organized Salamanca Association of Ankylosing Spondylitis (ASEA)is sponsored by Provincial Council of Salamanca and collaboration with agency 51 And this Vitigudino Town Hall,