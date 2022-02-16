The SpongeBob universe expands with three spinoff films and a new film about the cutest sponge

Get ready to dive into a sea of ​​brand new news SpongeBob SquarePants!

The work at Nickelodeon Studios is in full swing because they are in preparation three spinoff films And a new film on the sponge cutest and loveliest there is, as they did know from Paramount +.

The three spinoff projects will focus on different characters residing in Bikini Bottom and the release of the first is scheduled for 2023.

There will also be a new film with SpongeBob protagonist, after the first three SpongeBob – The Movie, SpongeBob – Out of the Water And SpongeBob – Friends on the Run which have been very successful. In the last chapter, there is the mythical cameo of Keanu Reeves!

Keanu Reeves appears in SpongeBob: Friends on the Run – getty images

Waiting for all these good news, we remind you that you can see SpongeBob whenever you want thanks to the dedicated channel on Pluto.TV: Super! SpongeBob.

Pluto TV is ViacomCBS’s linear streaming television service: just connect to the site Pluto.tv or download the app to have many linear channels and thousands of content on demand. The best thing is that they are all free because watching Pluto TV is priceless!

On Nick (Sky channel 603) e Super! (channel 47 of the digital terrestrial and 625 the Sky) you can see on the air Kamp Koralthe SpongeBob prequel set on a summer camp.

Come on Nickelodeon (Sky channel 605) is there The Patrick Stella Showa cartoon starring Patrick and his family.

