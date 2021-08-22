the sponsor of the Dutch will pay the club as well

The football economy is aiming more and more towards cryptocurrencies. If until a few years ago the most famous football teams were looking for sponsor in online trading brokers, now the new frontier offootball economy is aimed at cryptocurrencies.

Suffice it to see how even a team like the Watford signed a contract with meme cryptocurrency Dogecoin, so much so that you can see the symbol on one of the two sleeves of the uniform.

Not to mention the “crypto” sponsorships in the Italian flag (think of Inter, which has Socios as a sponsor on its shirts after years of Pirelli).

And apparently other teams are also turning to these particular sponsors. One such team is PSV Eindhoven, which apparently has decided to forge a partnership with platform specialized in cryptocurrencies Anycoin Direct.

According to what reported, the platform will pay the football club an unspecified amount in Bitcoin, this according to a sponsorship agreement. According to the press release that was disclosed the Anycoin Direct platform will be PSV Eindhoven’s partnership for the next two seasons. The main purpose is to increase the awareness of cryptocurrencies in Europe.

PSV Eindhoven is the first team in Europe “paid” in Bitcoin

But what is it all about with this sponsorship? The Dutch football club thanks to cryptographic services of Anycoin Direct will be able to receive the full amount of his own sponsorship in Bitcoin. In this way the PSV Eindhoven will be the first team in Europe to receive cryptocurrency sponsorship fees.

The commercial director of the company was not long in coming open digital wallets to receive Bitcoins even before the signing of the contract.

Other football teams, as we mentioned in the beginning of the article, have decided to turn to cryptocurrencies to make some choices, especially in order to involve the fanbase and the fans in corporate decisions. As is the case, for example, ofArsenal which launched a token called AFC, which allows users to personally participate in the life of the team (and this is what the aforementioned Socios platform also promises).