the sponsor’s first derby – LazioPress.it

Binance presents Porto-Lazio: the sponsor’s first derby





February 17 Lazio And Port they will face off at the stadium Dragao of Porto, in the match valid for the first leg of the round of 32. It will also be the first comparison between Conceicao and his former team. It will be exciting to see what tribute the Lazio fans present at the stadium will give him. In addition to being the first time, the match is a real “derby”. Or rather the first derby of Binance. In fact, the Lazio sponsor is also that of the Portuguese team. On his twitter profile, the site recalled with a video showing the two teams. A rare event that has in Porto-Lazio for the first time.

