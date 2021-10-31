The definition and solution of: The sport of Canadian Jennifer Judith Jones. Below you will find the answer to solve crosswords de The Puzzle Week and other games like CodyCross.

7 letter solution: CURLING

Curiosity / Meaning about: The sport of Canadian Jennifer Judith Jones Jennifer Judith Jones (born 7 July 1974) is a Canadian curling player. She won the Olympic gold medal in curling at the Winter Olympics …

