The Sports Judge disqualifies Danilo. Fine for Atalanta

Fines for Atalanta Venice, Spezia and Udinese, the decision was made on Sports Judge Gerardo Mastrandrea on the 25th matchday of Serie A. Here are all the penalties in detail:

Fine of € 10,000.00: to Soc. ATALANTA for having its supporters, at the 42nd of the second half, chanting an insulting chorus against a player of the opposing team.

Fine of € 10,000.00: to Soc. VENEZIA for having its supporters, during the match, launched four firecrackers in the sector occupied by the opposing supporters; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 3,000.00: to Soc. SPEZIA for having its supporters, on the 29th of the second half, launched a smoke bomb on the playing field; lessened sanction pursuant to art. 29, paragraph 1 letter. b) CGS.

Fine of € 2,000.00: to Soc. UDINESE by way of strict liability, for having unjustifiably delayed the second half of the match by about three minutes.