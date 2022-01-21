the sports judge does not give the 0-3 at the table, decision postponed for Atalanta-Turin, Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese- Corriere.it

from Sport editorial staff

The match that the ASL of Bologna had blocked must be replayed, force majeure recognized. The decision for the other three Serie A matches by January 31st

No sanctions against Bologna for not playing the match against Inter on January 6, the match must be played and the Lega di A will set the new date: the decision of the sports judge, Gerardo Mastrandrea, who instead postponed – by 31 January – the decision on the non-dispute of three other matches on the first day of return, Atalanta-Turin, Salernitana-Venice and Fiorentina-Udinese. For Udinese-Salernitana before the Christmas break, however, the 3-0 was approved with the penalty of the grenade.

The sanctions against Bologna that had not presented itself to the Dall’Ara – despite having presented the bill the evening before – on the order of the ASL were not adopted because it seems evident to this Judge – reads the note from Mastrandrea -, at the of merit analysis due to it according to the sporting regulations, which the final disqualifying device of the provision of the Local Health Authority of Bologna can validly constitute a case of force majeure.

With regard to the issue of the team’s diligence in respecting the anti Covid bubble, the judge underlines how no charge, even in terms of lack of perfect diligence, can be attributed to the Bolognese company, in the face of a provision of the Ausl (at the moment) valid and effective, and this situation seems to have also taken into account the Serie A League which, also considering the requests for postponement of the Cagliari-Bologna match formulated on two occasions by the same Bolognese company, has ordered the aforementioned tender to be carried out after 9 January 2022, the final date of minimum effectiveness of the provision of the health authority.

