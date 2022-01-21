The Sports Judge on Bologna-Inter: no knockout at the table

No knockout for Bologna. This was decided by the Sports Judge of Lega Serie A Gerardo Mastrandrea for the lack of a match between Bologna and Inter on 6 January.

The reasons of the Sports Judge:

Background in fact

on 6 January 2022 the Bologna-Internazionale match was scheduled at 12.30, valid for the first return day of the Serie A TIM championship;

on January 3, 2022, CAN announced that Mr. Ayroldi had been appointed as Race Director for the Bologna-Internazionale competition;

on 5 January 2022, at 21.23, the soc. Bologna sent the request for referral and the documentation of the AUSL of Bologna;

on January 6, 2022 the clerk of the course Mr. Ayroldi, after the waiting time of 45 minutes, certified, on the referee report, that the match had not been able to take place due to the non-presentation of the Soc. Bologna;

as disclosed with CU no. 128 of 8 January 2022, the Sports Judge considered the Bologna-Internazionale match “sub iudice”;

the soc. Bologna did not lodge an appeal regarding the regularity of the race not played and / or for the recognition of force majeure pursuant to art. 55 NOIF FIGC;

nevertheless, the available documentation can be considered sufficient to take the decisions of strict relevance of this Sports Judge with regard to the race in the epigraph, noting in particular the following;

the provision of the AUSL of Bologna prot. n. 1343 of 5 January 2022 certified that: the soc. Bologna, on 30 December 2021, had communicated that two athletes, returning from Christmas holidays, therefore without having come into contact with other team members, had tested positive; on 5 January 2022 the soc. Bologna, on the other hand, had communicated the positivity of another three members of the team group who, on the basis of the acquired declaration of the team manager, had been in contact with twenty-seven other members on 3 and 4 January 2022;

the Bolognese health authority, taking into account the high contagiousness of the virus and its considerable circulation in the area and that, unlike the first two, the other three positivity constituted in all respects an outbreak situation, which could not ultimately be excluded the occurrence, in the following hours, of further positive cases for all close contacts (communicated) of the cases already ascertained, recalled the Circular Min. health n. 60136 of 30 December 2021 as well as the general indications of the FIGC for the COVID emergency, therefore provided for:

isolation for 7/10 days of positive athletes; strict health surveillance and the obligation to wear FFP2 masks for five days for all subjects vaccinated with a complete cycle in the last one hundred and twenty days or recovered for less than one hundred and twenty days or who have performed the booster vaccination dose; home quarantine for five days, until 9 January 2022, in addition to the test, for team members with a vaccination cycle completed for more than one hundred and twenty days; home quarantine for ten days, until 13 January 2022, in addition to the test, for unvaccinated team members.

to these specific measures for the individual members, the AUSL believed, however, to add the general prohibition, for the entire team group, to participate in official sporting events for at least five days, or until 9 January 2022;

Lega Serie A challenged the provision of the health authority before the TAR of Emilia Romagna, invoking precautionary measures; the territorial judge seised, in a single seat, rejected, with decree no. 5/2022 of 8 January 2022, the request for urgent measures, motivating exclusively on the basis of the prevalence of the public interest fundamental to the safeguarding of health safety compared to the interest claimed by the applicant Association;

Having said all this, having regard to the peculiarities of the case in question and without prejudice to any evaluation of the legitimacy of the provision that the Administrative Judge will carry out in a collective precautionary session and in the judgment on the merits, it seems evident to this Judge, in the analysis of the merits of it is due according to the sports law, that the final disqualifying device of the provision of the AUSL of Bologna can validly constitute a case of force majeure, declined under the modalities of the exemption per factum principis, since it is an unnecessary and not predictable determination , in no way – above all – urged by the Bologna company itself, which limited itself to communicating the succession of positive cases among its members, adhering for the rest, as far as is known, to the federal protocols validated by the Health Authority;

therefore no charge, even in terms of lack of perfect diligence, can be attributed to the Bolognese club, in the face of a provision of the AUSL (at the moment) valid and effective, and this situation seems to have also taken into account the Serie A League which, also considering the requests for postponement of the Cagliari-Bologna meeting formulated on two occasions by the same Bolognese company, arranged for the aforementioned tender to take place after 9 January 2022, the final date of minimum effectiveness of the provision of the health authority ;

