The sports shoes of the future will be in graphene: guaranteed better performance and durability

from Lorenzo Nicolao

Lightweight, performing and Made in Italy, the footwear made by Norda and Directa Plus offers new solutions with a material that has been known for 60 years



The clothing of the future will be graphene-based. this is the main component of one Made in Italy experimentation which has already begun to bear fruit, at least in the field of footwear, suggesting what could be the revolution of an entire sector. Thermal efficiency, lightness, antibacterial properties, the first shoe produced by Norda and Directa plus and which will be presented in 2022 at the Munich ISPO, the largest international sporting goods fair, offers a whole series of advantages that would be difficult to achieve without the application of the most innovative techniques and nanotechnologies. If for the dyneema fabric that composes it and the sole that guarantees an above average grip (made by Vibram) are the result of a combined effort, the novelty lies instead in the application of the G + membrane, Graphene Plus. Extremely thin, but strong against water and wind, as well as being able to uniform the temperature to the foot, this shoe allows the wearer to running and walking even in the toughest conditions, without being affected in any way by external agents. From the North they clearly stated what the objectives of the project were, create a durable and performing shoe capable of facing the elements and that does not scarify the sustainability of the product. The innovation derives precisely from the will to have sought outside the conventional materials used up to that moment, thus applying innovative technologies to everyday life, but apparently far from common sense.

This revolutionary thrust, which even comes from Lomazzo, a small town in the Como area, the result of a company, Directa Plus, which has established itself as a leading manufacturer and supplier of graphene-based products for consumer and industrial markets. Operating since 2005, today it has about thirty employees, almost all under 35, capable of reaching a turnover of 2.8 million euros in 2019. All this operating in five sectors and for three main phases of graphene processing. The latter is the name given to a single plane of carbon atoms, organized in a hexagonal honeycomb lattice. Known for about sixty years, its experimental identification dates back only to 2004. In 2010 Andre Geim and Konstantin Novoselov, of the University of Manchester, won the Nobel Prize in Physics after demonstrating the exceptional properties of this material.

Whether it is smart textiles, environmental solutions, elastomers, tires and composite materials or new generation batteries such as lithium or sulfur batteries, graphene in the Lomazzo workshops goes through three steps. There superexpansion, exfoliation and drying, in such a way as to divide and extract the components of different layers of the material, according to its uses, to recover a liquid that allows to make a powder. The latter can be immediately used on the market and many have begun to discover this innovative material for the most varied uses. Even just for a simple shoe, the performance can be significantly improved, while for more ambitious projects research is making great progress in a short time. At the Monaco Ispo, the properties of this shoe may not go unnoticed in the eyes of investors, but certainly graphene in the coming months will be a source of inspiration for multiple other uses. Many are already in the experimentation phase, supported by Italian excellence which has already given a strong innovative boost to this, as in many other areas.