The spot of doctors against “all-rounders”

Thursday 18 November 2021

The National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo) sends a clear message: trust in health matters should not be granted to anyone …

“A doctor studied from 9 to 11 years to cure you. An expert on everything, on the other hand, took 5 minutes …”. Thus reads the spot launched in recent days by the National Federation of Orders of Surgeons and Dentists (Fnomceo), which Avvenire proposes to you, to promote the reasons of science against falsehoods and deceptions served up by barkers and charlatans who spread “truth”. But whose formation is based on some false message shared on social networks, or on hearsay pronounced by acclaimed gurus without art or part, but unfortunately followed by the most inexperienced. We have been experiencing it, in an ever more pressing way, since the pandemic dictates the timing of our lives. “

A video that we should all see, and that should make us think especially those who have decided to replace the figure of the doctor with that of improvised all-rounders who have specific responsibilities in the spread of the pandemic.

