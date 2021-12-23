The spread revises after more than a year, 140. Draghi’s theorem falters: “I am not a shield for the country”

The spread, or the difference in yield between a ten-year German government bond and the Italian equivalent, touched 140 basis points this morning, the highest level from November 2020. A movement due to the increase in the yield of Btp climbed to 1.117% (the German Bund remained essentially stationary). The approach of the holidays reduces the volumes of trading on the markets, a circumstance that facilitates more decisive price movementsthe. However, it is possible that investors begin to smell the air of political turmoil, regardless of how the race for the presidency of the Republic will end, an increase in tensions in the majority is in fact to be taken into account. Today’s signal interferes with the theory expressed by yesterday Mario Draghi to trace his path towards the Quirinale.

“If it is true that the spread is higher now than when I arrived it means I’m not a shield therefore the problem is not there “. Thus Prime Minister Mario Draghi, had replied yesterday at the press conference at the end of the year, to a question that highlighted how in the last year the spread had grown and, if he were elected to the Quirinale, the shield could fail for Italy represented by authority of the former president of the ECB. Draghi then added “I repeat: it is not the individuals who represent the strength of Italy but what the country has done, how it has also reacted on a psychological level. If it continues to grow, the concern about the spread is less, the markets look to growth first of all, that is the credibility barometer of the countries and of ours in particular ”.