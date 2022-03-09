The spring 2022 eyeliner: ‘batgirl liner’

We go back in time to understand, once again, the trends. We take steps nothing more and nothing less than around the year 2000, when a well-marked and double eyeliner became the hallmark of a generation. Today it returns, renewed, more subtle, sharp and fluid. And it even has a name: Batgirl liner. It has been rescued by the very Catwoman of our days in the new installment of Batman, the actress Zoe Kravitz.

The daughter of Lenny Kravitz and Lisa Bonet has recently become one of the benchmarks of style and fashion and now, she also triumphs as a beauty icon for being one of the first to renew each trend, each one more daring and surprising. From a haircut to a wedding dress and now, her catlike eyes in the film (and outside of it), are back in the limelight.

The eye liner that rescues from the past is a very marked, double eyeliner that frames the eye on both the upper and lower eyelids. And it is not the only one that has rescued it, because we have also seen it among some of the season’s catwalk proposals, such as in the emerging New York firm Duncan.

She has not been the only celeb’ to rescue him. Others like Anitta or Dua Lipa have also dared with what is the season’s least subtle eyeliner, which completely frames the eye in black, raising it thanks to a slightly ascending “corner”, which is drawn from a single stroke with the tear as a starting point.

Yes, you are going to have to accompany yourself with some tools for that perfection in the drawing, such as some swabs impregnated with micellar water to remove unwanted pigment. It is the infallible trick of professionals for a perfect outline.

In addition, a good eyeliner will make the task easier. By the way, there are even those with the corner in the form of a tampon to stamp it directly on the end of the eye, to make it one less problem. For example, the eyeliner from the low-cost firm You Are The Princess, with a double tip (on the one hand, with a fine ultra-precision tip and on the other, with a shape).

By the way, there goes the fake: self-adhesive eyeliner. In case that precision was never with you, they are also adhesive, easy to apply, waterproof, also easy to remove and leave no residue. Also, from You Are The Princess.

