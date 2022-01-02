The spring appointments for the government after the Colle

On New Year’s Eve, there was probably a preview of the method that the government could follow in 2022 for the renewal of the boards of directors of public subsidiaries that are about to expire. At the helm of Invimit, the real estate asset management company of the Treasury, the president Nuccio Altieri (in the Lega share) and the CEO Giovanna Della Posta were confirmed while the other members are new: the former Generali Raffaele Agrusti, the lawyer Carlo Cerami ( share Pd) and Monica Scipione. The year that is beginning will be characterized by the need to designate the members of three boards of as many Cdp subsidiaries: Fincantieri (71.3%), Snam (31.3%) and Italgas (26% of Cassa and 13% of Snam ). And it is probable that a line more inspired by continuity than by change as happened in 2021 for Cdp, Ferrovie dello Stato and Rai will be followed.

The only question, at the moment, concerns Fincantieri in which the leading role of CEO Giuseppe Bono could be questioned both for reasons of age (77 years) and for the recent frictions – also of a political nature – linked to the demonstrations of interest advanced by the naval group in the cannon and torpedo business of Leonardo, Oto Melara and Wass. And what will decide the Prime Minister Mario Draghi, the owner of the Treasury Daniele Franco and the defense counterpart Lorenzo Guerini will also depend on Bono’s future. Should the Franco-German offer of Knds prevail (according to rumors 650 million), then Luigi Matarazzo, now head of the cruise division of Fincantieri, could have the road smoothed as ad, while Ambassador Giampiero could remain in his place. Massolo as president. If, on the other hand, Dario Scannapieco’s Cdp were to recapitalize Fincantieri to allow it to present a definitive offer, it could be envisaged – in addition to a confirmation tout court by the top duo – a transfer of Giuseppe Bono to the presidency with strong operational powers with the appointment of the dg Fabio Gallia or the head of the military division Giuseppe Giordo in the position of ad. Such a hypothesis, however, could create some imbalance in Leonardo since another entity of a public nature would be created in the Defense sector in the name of the protection of two strategic assets.

The situation with regard to Snam and Italgas seems to be less complex. The respective CEOs, Marco Alverà and Paolo Gallo, not only achieved excellent results from the point of view of the income statement, but also directed their respective policies towards the energy transition which not only represents one of the founding chapters of the implementation of the NRP but also one of the missions entrusted to their largest shareholder, Cassa Depositi e Prestiti. Different speeches for the presidencies even if the number one of Italgas, Alberto Dell’Acqua, and of Snam, Nicola Bedin, were respectively designated by two formations (Lega and M5s) that still form part of the government majority.

Nexi also entered the CDP orbit, following the merger with Sia. The Cassa holds 17% and has the fundamental role of anchor investor. First act: the confirmation for the three-year period 2022-2024 of the CEO, Paolo Bertoluzzo, faber fortunae of the international champion of digital payments. Last but not least, the renewal of the board of Generali which is not a public spa but which holds investments for 660 billion of which approximately 9% in BTP, contributing to their stability. The Treasury will also have to question whether or not Philippe Donnet will remain.