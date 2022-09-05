The sprint exercise for men over 40

Milo Bryant is an expert performance coach and seasoned journalist. He is 50 years old, and his book Unstoppable After 40 gives you the roadmap to stay active as you get older. And if there is one type of exercise that can help you lose weight, gain muscle, burn fat, become more athletic, and get the body you want, that exercise would be sprinting.

Folks, sprinting is important even at our age. Maybe we should say, especially at our age. What we’re doing with this part of the dynamic warm-up is deconstructing the mechanics of sprinting. This drill, the A-Skip, is one of the most important drills and movements you’ll ever do when trying to learn to run more efficiently.

The A-Skip teaches you how to maintain proper posture while running. It requires explosive ground contact that allows the femur (bone between the hip and knee) to rise past parallel to the ground. The classic “Figure 4” running position is then achieved with each stride. The Figure 4 position: torso tall, right femur beyond parallel, right shin inverted, right toes pointed up, left elbow bent 45-90 degrees, left cheek high. The body looks like a number “4” from the profile view.

The A-Skip also encourages placing the ball of the foot directly under the body’s center of mass. Remember that running is a pushing movement, not a pulling one. The ball of your foot hits the ground creating a force that propels you forward. It shouldn’t hit in front of your center of mass; doing so forces you to move less efficiently while running.

Done correctly, neuromuscular coordination, or the way the brain controls the muscles, is enhanced by the A-Skip. The nerve impulses that send signals to the muscles speed up due to better communication. That empowered connection opens up your ability to leave that father body behind.

How to do A-Skips or A-Skips

-Stand tall. Lifting off the ground with your left leg, lift your right knee to a 90-degree angle while bending your left arm as if you were running. Your thigh should be up parallel to the ground. Your left foot will do a small double jump forward.

-When the ball of your right foot lands, repeat the movement while raising your left leg and right arm. Continue alternating legs for 20 total steps.

-High torso.

-Good “punch” on the ground from the ball of the foot.

-Good arm swing: right arm with left leg. Left arm with right leg.

-Think of fast movements off the ground.

-Find your rhythm. So get technical. If you find your rhythm, it’s easier to get technical within the space of that rhythm. The opposite, finding the rhythm within a technique, is a challenge.

