the Sprint Race at Bottas, Ferrari third with Sainz

AND’ Valtteri Bottas to win the Sprint Race of the Brazilian Grand Prix on the circuit of Interlagos. The Finnish of the Mercedes tomorrow in the actual race he will start from pole position for the twentieth career time. Second place for Max Verstappen with the Red Bull, third and seventh le Ferrari from Carlos Sainz And Charles Leclerc. Resounding comeback from the bottom of the grid to fifth place for Lewis Hamilton which came one step away from undermining the fourth place of the other Red Bull’s Sergio Perez.

Sprint Race Brazil, Bottas overtakes Verstappen at the start and keeps the lead

At the start Bottas surprises Verstappen who started badly from pole and is also overtaken by Sainz, who instead started cannon from sixth place, the Dutchman goes wide in the fourth corner when the Spaniard attacks him and overtakes him but then passes him again during the fourth lap.

Interlagos, Hamilton’s incredible comeback

Hamilton, on the other hand, started from the back of the grid instead of on pole for Irregular DRS, in one fell swoop six positions in the first lap, then recovered up to the eleventh, was blocked for a few laps by the McLaren from Ricciardo but in the end he manages to pass him at the beginning of the thirteenth lap. Leclerc is fifth but has to give up the position to Norris which is behind Perez.

Hamilton’s comeback continues because it passes in a short space of time Vettel, Or with And Gasly. On the twentieth passage it’s up to Leclerc to give in to unleashed fury of the seven-time world champion who at the start of the last lap also overtakes Norris and is fifth, but tomorrow will start tenth on the grid for having replaced the fifth heat engine of the season.

Ferrari earns a point with an amazing Sainz

In front of Verstappen does not attack Bottas and therefore the world leader for the first time since this format will not start from pole, but still earns two points on Hamilton, while the Finn wins three for today’s victory and tomorrow’s pole and one goes to an amazing Sainz, who defended himself at the last minute from Perez’s attacks, also recovered by Hamilton but the British did not have time to attack him because the race was over.

