The squeeze on cash from 2022: the limit of one thousand euros for payments from January 1st

From January 1, 2022, the limit of one thousand euros returns for cash payment transactions. The squeeze on cash, he explains today The sun 24 hours, is an effect of the tax decree linked to the 2020 Budget Law which, as of July 1st, had already reduced the threshold from 3,000 to 2,000 euros. The second cut will arrive in less than two months. This is the ninth change in twenty years and the fifth in the last ten. On December 6, 2011 it was the Save Italy decree of the then Monti government that brought the ceiling to one thousand euros. Then came the changes of 2016: the executive led by Matteo Renzi tripled it. Now it’s the turn of the new cut.

The threshold for cash purchases

Meanwhile, digital payments at the end of 2021 are about to reach a share equal to 37% of total purchases according to data from the Politecnico di Milano. Cash is currently the preferred payment method for Italians. Precisely for this reason Italy has asked the European Union together with France, Spain, Holland and Belgium to put the 500 euro banknotes out of circulation and to lower the European limit for cash circulation in the anti-money laundering package from 10 to 5 thousand euro. Although several economic studies have found that the limits to the use of cash alone fail to provide an adequate contribution to the fight against tax evasion.

Read also: