the squeeze on stadiums and sports halls takes effect immediately

The reduction of stadium capacity to 50% and that of sports halls to 35% as envisaged by the decree to combat the spread of the Omicron variant will come into force immediately. AGI learns it. This means that the restriction will already apply to the big Serie A matches scheduled for Epiphany (Milan-Rome) and January 9 (Inter-Lazio and Rome-Juve).

After the green light of the CDM for the decree that will come into force on January 10, there was an expectation to understand if the reduction in capacities would instead have immediate effect, given that at the beginning of January there are two highly anticipated rounds of the Serie A championship. Now the confirmation has arrived that the tightening on sports facilities will have immediate effect. Roma immediately took precautionary measures by announcing that they had suspended the sale of tickets for the matches against Juventus, Cagliari and Lecce “pending further clarifications and confirmations regarding the capacity of the stadiums reduced to 50%”. In the coming days, more information will be given on how to access the next matches “, wrote the club in a note.

Committee 4.0: “The restriction has a very evident negative effect: the clubs risk collapse”

The 4.0 Committee, of which various clubs and sports associations are members, in light of the government measures on the reduction (sports halls to 35% and stadiums to 50%) of the capacity for spectators in sports facilities, underlines that “the restriction of access sports facilities have a very evident negative effect: the clubs, which for two years have been experiencing very serious financial difficulties due to the negative effects caused by the pandemic, risk collapse, because on the one hand they will see box office receipts reduced; this situation will be aggravated from the fact that the sponsors will sign fewer contracts and with reduced amounts; on the other hand, the clubs will see an increase in expenses for health protection measures “. “

The 4.0 Committee writes the absurdity of the failure to refinance the measure of the tax credit on sponsorships. The government, even in anticipation of the restrictive measures in the access of spectators, should have understood the imperative of the refinancing of the measure. At this point we need a reflection on these two years and which we strongly raise to the Government. Volleyball, basketball, football, in the pandemic – and even now – have continued to play games, ensuring their members’ income and allowing Italians moments of leisure. While this happened with considerable negative repercussions on the finances of the clubs, finances that are ensured by private entrepreneurs who do so at the cost of very high sacrifices, the same clubs were not only not recognized the right refreshments but they were penalized compared to similar productive activities. which, during the pandemic, closed their businesses. Sports clubs have paid twice. Thats enough! We are irritated and angry. ”

“Now we need – underlines the note – the refinancing of the measure relating to the tax credit, the decrease in capacity in the sports halls and stadiums makes the intervention very urgent ad horas; we need a measure that ensures refreshments, we say it without hesitation because the collapse is near, non-repayable due to an evident and heavy contraction in revenues and to this are added the costs due to the fact that the activities have been kept open; clubs can do it: if this does not happen, the clubs risk bankruptcy and the state will lose its due. ” Finally, on tampons and health care expenses, the Committee points out that “to date nothing has yet arrived in the coffers of the clubs. We must put an end to this matter, it has been going on for months: proceed by sending the amount due to the clubs, immediately! We ask President Draghi that the Government receive us, together with our respective Federations and other sports disciplines.Please pay attention to the diligent work of the Undersecretary for Sport, Valentina Vezzali.