The Squid Game actor is the owner of an Italian restaurant

We have already talked about the TV series that is enjoying a lot of success worldwide, Squid Game, and is a candidate to become Netflix’s most viewed product. The news however, this time, is not about the plot, which obviously we are not here to spoil, but the actor Lee Jung-Jae, interpreter of the protagonist Gi-hun, and his passion for Italian food.

From movies to restaurants

The actor, born in 1972, who was already a well-known star in his country before Squid Game, having many films to his credit during his career: the most famous is Siworae, which in Italian means The sea. Romantic film of 2000 in which the two protagonists live at a distance and the only way they have to communicate is a letter box, later taken up by Warner Brothers, which in 2006 produced The lake house of the time, with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. But what does this film have to do with restaurants? Lee Jung-jae’s restaurant is called right The sea, and offers a little imaginative Italian cuisine. For now we are talking about a restaurant in the Hyehwa district, but who knows that thanks to the popularity and earnings arrived with this series, the points of sale cannot increase. It was in fact announced that Lee Jung-jae has earned about 300 million won for each episode of Squid Game, which corresponds to more or less 220 thousand euros.