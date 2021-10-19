News

The Squid Game actor is the owner of an Italian restaurant

Posted on
Loading...
Advertisements

We have already talked about the TV series that is enjoying a lot of success worldwide, Squid Game, and is a candidate to become Netflix’s most viewed product. The news however, this time, is not about the plot, which obviously we are not here to spoil, but the actor Lee Jung-Jae, interpreter of the protagonist Gi-hun, and his passion for Italian food.

From movies to restaurants

Loading...
Advertisements

The actor, born in 1972, who was already a well-known star in his country before Squid Game, having many films to his credit during his career: the most famous is Siworae, which in Italian means The sea. Romantic film of 2000 in which the two protagonists live at a distance and the only way they have to communicate is a letter box, later taken up by Warner Brothers, which in 2006 produced The lake house of the time, with Keanu Reeves and Sandra Bullock. But what does this film have to do with restaurants? Lee Jung-jae’s restaurant is called right The sea, and offers a little imaginative Italian cuisine. For now we are talking about a restaurant in the Hyehwa district, but who knows that thanks to the popularity and earnings arrived with this series, the points of sale cannot increase. It was in fact announced that Lee Jung-jae has earned about 300 million won for each episode of Squid Game, which corresponds to more or less 220 thousand euros.

Loading...
Advertisements

Related Items:
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most Popular

810
News

Ripple: sensational agreement with a large bank
683
News

Cinema, all films out in October
635
News

the most surprising sentimental comedy of the year arrives at the cinema
582
News

Ethereum can increase by 7000%: the fractal that everyone was waiting for has appeared
525
News

Indiana Jones 5, turns to Cefalù, Harrison Ford has arrived
465
News

Cryptocurrency market: from Bitcoin to Ethereum, here are the cryptocurrencies to monitor today
457
News

BRZRKR: Keanu Reeves at work on the Netflix adaptation
422
News

The Dogecoin Foundation has been reestablished. There is also the Ethereum Co-founder!
384
News

One euro per night, but live streaming: the hotel’s proposal
312
News

A winning family, a new poster | Cinema
D1SoftBallNews.com is one of the most important independent realities active in the panorama of digital media. Every day it makes available to its reader’s contents updated in real-time and is organized in vertical thematic channels.

Copyright © 2021 D1SoftBallNews.com

To Top