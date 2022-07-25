‘The Squid Game’ actor joins the Marvel Universe

One of the most important characters of the acclaimed Netflix series will be part of the world of superheroes

the korean series The Squid Game, created by the Netflix platform, is close to the premiere of its second season, after the worldwide success it achieved with its first episodes and the recognition that its protagonists have received at the awards that have been held for acting. This itself has not gone unnoticed by the production houses, and it is thus that the marvel Cinematic Universe, has integrated Lee Jung-Jae protagonist of this fiction because the actor plays the central character of the series, Seong Gi-hun.

The news was given through the Twitter account, MarvelCrave, a station specialized in Marvel news and novelties, which in turn cites DanielRPK, an influencer of said social network. There it was reported Lee Jung Jae and producers of marvel studios They would have come together to advance their incorporation into the universe.

If this information is officially confirmed, read would become a new actor from South Korea that would be part of the already existing group Ma Dong Seok (eternal), claudia kim (Avengers: Age of Ultron) J Park Seo Joon (which would come with it the wonders the continuation of captain marvel next with Brie Larson and Iman Vellani). Lee Jung Jaeis one of the most popular histriones in his country and has received many awards for his performances.

Let us remember that during phase 4 of this Cinematic Universe, they added new characters to those already known. So we recently saw Yelena Belova (embodied by Florence Pugh), Kate Bishop of Hawk Eye (interpreted by hailee steinfeld) Y Echo (on the skin of Alqua Cox) of Hawk Eye.

Also the character of agatha harkness (with kathryn hahn) seen in WandaVision. and others more reflected through the character of America Chavezinterpreted by Xochitl Gomez in Doctor Strange, right there we met Clea, played by the Oscar winner, Charlize Theron.

Finally on the list is also Kamala Khan (played by Iman Vellani) of miracle lady. The character that Lee Jung will play is still unknown, for now we just need to be attentive to what the company reveals.

VR