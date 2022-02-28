The squid game: Benedict Cumberbatch, Lady Gaga, Sandra Oh pose with the cast of Squid game at the SAG Awards 2022 | Screen Guild Awards | Marvel | Doctor Strange | netflix | Hollywood | Asian culture

The cast of The Squid Game met at the 2022 Screen Guild Awards and were part of the most applauded artists throughout the gala. Park Hae Soo and Kim Joo Ryoung were caught at the ceremony with international celebrities such as Benedict Cumberbatch and Lady Gaga, so the photos soon went viral on social media.

Park Hae Soo and Benedict Cumberbatch at the 2022 SAG Awards

World-renowned for his role as Sang Woo in The Squid Game, Park Hae Soo shared a photo from the 2022 SAG Awards alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, who was nominated for Best Actor in a Leading Role for The Power of the Dog.

Benedict Cumberbatch and Park Hae Soo from The Squidward Game at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: Instagram @haesoopark_official

Park Hae Soo’s followers celebrated the interaction with the interpreter of Dr. Strange in the Marvel Cinematic Universe and highlighted the great talent that both actors possess. “Two of my favorite actors”, “My two worlds collide”, the celebrity fans wrote.

Fans of Benedict Cumberbatch and Park Hae Soo from The Squidward Game celebrated interaction at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: Instagram capture

Anupam Tripathi, Ali’s actor in The Squid Game, also joined the photograph alongside Benedict Cumberbatch, who played Phil Burbank in the movie The Power of the Dog.

Benedict Cumberbatch, Park Hae Soo, and Anupam Tripathi from The Squid Game also posed together at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: Instagram capture

Kim Joo Ryoung with Lady Gaga at the 2022 SAG Awards

One of the most surprising appearances was that of Kim Joo Ryoung, Han Mi Nyeo in Netflix’s The Squid Game, at the 2022 Screen Guild Awards. The actress enjoyed the gala with her castmates and had the opportunity to be photographed with Lady Gaga, nominated for Best Actress in a Leading Role for her role as Patrizia Reggiani in the film House of Gucci.

Lady Gaga and Kim Joo Ryoung from The Squid Game at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: Instagram @kimjooryoung

Sandra Oh congratulated the cast of The Squid Game

Actress of South Korean descent, Sandra Oh, took advantage of a commercial break at the 2022 Screen Guild Awards to congratulate Lee Jung Jae and Jung Ho Yeon on their wins for best actor and actress in a drama series, respectively.

Squid game’s Kim Joo Ryoung was also able to share a moment with Sandra Oh, an artist nominated for Best Actress in a Comedy Series at the 2022 SAG Awards for her role as Ji Yoon Kim in The chair.

Sandra Oh and Kim Joo Ryoung from The Squid Game at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: Instagram @kimjooryoung

Hailee Steinfeld congratulated Jung Ho Yeon

Jung Ho Yeon took the stage at the 2022 SAG Awards alongside Hailee Steinfeld to present the category for Best Male Actor in a Comedy Series, and both actresses took the networks by storm for their interaction.

Jung Ho Yeon and Hailee Steinfeld at the 2022 SAG Awards. Photo: Twitter @SAGawards

The interpreter of Kate Bishop in Marvel’s Hawkeye congratulated the famous South Korean for her award as best actress, through her Instagram account. “Congratulations Jung Ho Yeon!” Hailee Steinfeld wrote on Instastories.