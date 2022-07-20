‘The Squid Game’ makes history at the 2022 Emmy Awards
The Angels
Updated:
Save
The nominations for Emmys 2022 They were announced this Tuesday JB Smoove (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’) and melissa fumero (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’), co-stars of the upcoming Netflix series ‘Blockbuster’. The American Television Academy has not surprised anyone with this year’s nominations, because series and regular actors lead the list in recent years, although the candidacy of ‘The squid game’the first non-English language series to aspire to win in one of two main categories: best drama series or best comedy series.
Nominees include previous winners like “Ted Lasso” and “Succession,” along with newcomers who have swept the audience like “Squid Game” and “Abbott Elementary.”
Jeremy Strong, kieran culkin Y Brian Coxprotagonists of ‘Succession’, are once again among that range of the best of the year facing the protagonists of ‘The Squid Game’: Lee Jung-jae, Ho Yeon Jung, Park Hae Soo Y O Yeon Park-su. The miniseries section is very competitive with ‘The White Lotus’ leading the number of nominations with ‘Dopesick’ hot on its heels. In the comedy category, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Hacks’ are not afraid of the arrival of a title like ‘Only murders in the building’, which has left out of the nominations for Selena Gomez against the nominations of his male peers, Steve Martin Y Martin Short.
‘Succession’ sweeps
The third season of the comedy ‘Succession’ swept the Emmys with 25 nominationsincluding Best Drama Series and Performance for Best Guest Actor for Adrian Brody. The series, nominated for 5 Emmys in its first season and 18 in its second, has now surpassed itself by reaching 25 nominations. In June, it was confirmed that production had begun on the fourth season which will feature, over 10 episodes, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to technology visionary Lukas Matsson.
‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ say goodbye in a big way
Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, starring Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Millie Bobby Brown Y Gaten Matarazzoamong others, has received 14 nominations at the Emmys announced today, giving it 51 nominations in its four seasons and 7 wins.
Nominations this year include the awards for Best Performances as Supporting Actress for Sadie Sink Y Millie Bobby Brown. These actresses will compete with Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’), Julia Garner (‘Ozarks’), Jung Ho Yeon (‘The Squid Game’), Christina Ricci (‘Yellowjackets’), Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’), J. Smith-Cameron (‘Succession’), Sarah Snook (‘Succession’) and sydney sweeney (‘Euphoria’).
Fans of ‘Better Call Saul’ tore their hair in 2020 for the snub suffered at the Emmys that left them out of the nominations for Bob Odenkirk Y Mike Ehrmantraut. Perhaps to compensate for its farewell year, the academy has awarded 7 Emmys: best dramatic series, best actor, best supporting actress, best sound, best screenplay, best sound mix and best musical composition to one of the best series. received by viewers with a score of 99 on Rotten Tomatoes and 92 on Metacritic.
Zendaya triumphs with ‘Euphoria’
At 25, Zendaya is now the youngest woman nominated to produce an Emmy-nominated series, as well as being the youngest two-time actress nominated for Best Female Performance. The young protagonist of ‘Euphoria’ has already won a nomination for the role of Rue in 2020, an award that she won by becoming the youngest winner in the history of the awards. The artist also signs two songs presented in the category of original music and lyrics: ‘Elliot’s song’ and ‘I’m Tired’ that have achieved additional nominations.
The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on monday september 12. The host and venue have yet to be announced.
Full list of nominees
Best Drama Series
Better Call Saul
euphoria
Ozarks
severity
stranger things
Succession
yellowjackets
Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series
Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
Laura LinneyOzarks
Melanie Linskey (Yellowjackets)
Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
Reese Witherspoon (Pose)
Zendaya (Euphoria)
Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Jason Bateman (Ozarks)
Brian Cox (Succession)
Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game)
Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
Adam Scott (Severance)
Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series
Patricia Arquette (Severance)
Julia GarnerOzarks
Jung Ho-yeon (The Squid Game)
Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)
Sarah Snook (Succession)
Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series
Nicholas Braun (Succession)
Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
Kieran Culkin (Succession)
Park Hae-soo (The Squid Game)
Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)
John Turturro (Severance)
Christopher Walken (Severance)
Oh Yeong-su (The Squid Game)
Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series
Hope Davis (Succession)
Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)
Martha Kelly (Euphoria)
Sanaa Lathan (Succession)
Harriet Walter (Succession)
Lee You-mi (The Squid Game)
Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series
Adrien Brody (Succession)
James Cromwell (Succession)
Colman Domingo (Euphoria)
Arian Moayed (Succession)
Tom Pelphrey (Ozarks)
Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)
best comedy
Abbott Elementary
Barry
Larry David
Hacks
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Only murders in the building
ted lasso
What we do in the shadows
Best Comedy Actress
Rachel Brosnaham (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
Elle Fanning (The Great)
Issa Rae (Insecure)
Jean Smart (Hacks)
Best Comedy Actor
Donald Glover (Atlanta)
Bill HaderBarry
Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)
Martin Short (Only murders in the building)
Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)
Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy
Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)
Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)
Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso
Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy
Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)
Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)
Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
Henry WinklerBarry
Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Best Guest Actor in a Comedy
Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)
Bill HaderLarry David
James Lance (Ted Lasso)
Nathan Lane (Only murders in the building)
Christopher McDonald (Hacks)
Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)
Best Guest Actress in Comedy
Jane Adams (Hacks)
Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)
Jane Lynch (Only murders in the building)
Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)
Kaitlyn Olson (Hacks)
Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)
best miniseries
dopesick
The Dropout
Inventing Anna
Pam & Tommy
The White Lotus
Best TV movie
Chip’n Dale: Rescue Rangers
Ray Donovan: The Movie
Reindeer 911! The Hunt for QAnon
Survivor
Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas
Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television
Toni Collette (I could destroy you)
Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
Sarah Paulson (Impeachment)
Margaret QualleyMaid
Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)
Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie
Colin Firth (The Staircase)
Andrew Garfield (Heaven Commanded)
Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a marriage)
Michael Keaton (Dopesick)
Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
Sebastian StanPam & Tommy
Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)
Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television
Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)
Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
Will Poulter (Dopesick)
Seth RogenPam & Tommy
Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Variety and talk shows
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah
Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver
Late Night with Seth Meyers
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
best reality show
The Amazing Grace
Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls
Nailed It
RuPaul’s Drag Race
top-chef
The voice
See them
comments