‘The Squid Game’ makes history at the 2022 Emmy Awards

The nominations for Emmys 2022 They were announced this Tuesday JB Smoove (‘Curb Your Enthusiasm’) and melissa fumero (‘Brooklyn Nine-Nine’), co-stars of the upcoming Netflix series ‘Blockbuster’. The American Television Academy has not surprised anyone with this year’s nominations, because series and regular actors lead the list in recent years, although the candidacy of ‘The squid game’the first non-English language series to aspire to win in one of two main categories: best drama series or best comedy series.

Nominees include previous winners like “Ted Lasso” and “Succession,” along with newcomers who have swept the audience like “Squid Game” and “Abbott Elementary.”

Jeremy Strong, kieran culkin Y Brian Coxprotagonists of ‘Succession’, are once again among that range of the best of the year facing the protagonists of ‘The Squid Game’: Lee Jung-jae, Ho Yeon Jung, Park Hae Soo Y O Yeon Park-su. The miniseries section is very competitive with ‘The White Lotus’ leading the number of nominations with ‘Dopesick’ hot on its heels. In the comedy category, ‘Ted Lasso’ and ‘Hacks’ are not afraid of the arrival of a title like ‘Only murders in the building’, which has left out of the nominations for Selena Gomez against the nominations of his male peers, Steve Martin Y Martin Short.

‘Succession’ sweeps

The third season of the comedy ‘Succession’ swept the Emmys with 25 nominationsincluding Best Drama Series and Performance for Best Guest Actor for Adrian Brody. The series, nominated for 5 Emmys in its first season and 18 in its second, has now surpassed itself by reaching 25 nominations. In June, it was confirmed that production had begun on the fourth season which will feature, over 10 episodes, the sale of media conglomerate Waystar Royco to technology visionary Lukas Matsson.

‘Stranger Things’ and ‘Better Call Saul’ say goodbye in a big way

Season 4 of ‘Stranger Things’, starring Winona Ryder, David Harbor, Millie Bobby Brown Y Gaten Matarazzoamong others, has received 14 nominations at the Emmys announced today, giving it 51 nominations in its four seasons and 7 wins.

Nominations this year include the awards for Best Performances as Supporting Actress for Sadie Sink Y Millie Bobby Brown. These actresses will compete with Patricia Arquette (‘Severance’), Julia Garner (‘Ozarks’), Jung Ho Yeon (‘The Squid Game’), Christina Ricci (‘Yellowjackets’), Rhea Seehorn (‘Better Call Saul’), J. Smith-Cameron (‘Succession’), Sarah Snook (‘Succession’) and sydney sweeney (‘Euphoria’).

JB Smoove and Melissa Fumero presented the candidacies

Fans of ‘Better Call Saul’ tore their hair in 2020 for the snub suffered at the Emmys that left them out of the nominations for Bob Odenkirk Y Mike Ehrmantraut. Perhaps to compensate for its farewell year, the academy has awarded 7 Emmys: best dramatic series, best actor, best supporting actress, best sound, best screenplay, best sound mix and best musical composition to one of the best series. received by viewers with a score of 99 on Rotten Tomatoes and 92 on Metacritic.

Zendaya triumphs with ‘Euphoria’

At 25, Zendaya is now the youngest woman nominated to produce an Emmy-nominated series, as well as being the youngest two-time actress nominated for Best Female Performance. The young protagonist of ‘Euphoria’ has already won a nomination for the role of Rue in 2020, an award that she won by becoming the youngest winner in the history of the awards. The artist also signs two songs presented in the category of original music and lyrics: ‘Elliot’s song’ and ‘I’m Tired’ that have achieved additional nominations.

The 74th edition of the Emmy Awards ceremony is scheduled to air on monday september 12. The host and venue have yet to be announced.

Full list of nominees

Best Drama Series

Better Call Saul

euphoria

Ozarks

severity

stranger things

Succession

yellowjackets

Outstanding Lead Actress in a Drama Series

Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)

Laura LinneyOzarks

Melanie Linskey (Yellowjackets)

Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)

Reese Witherspoon (Pose)

Zendaya (Euphoria)

Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series

Jason Bateman (Ozarks)

Brian Cox (Succession)

Lee Jung-jae (The Squid Game)

Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)

Adam Scott (Severance)

Jeremy Strong (Succession)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Patricia Arquette (Severance)

Julia GarnerOzarks

Jung Ho-yeon (The Squid Game)

Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)

Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)

J. Smith-Cameron (Succession)

Sarah Snook (Succession)

Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

Nicholas Braun (Succession)

Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)

Kieran Culkin (Succession)

Park Hae-soo (The Squid Game)

Matthew Macfadyen (Succession)

John Turturro (Severance)

Christopher Walken (Severance)

Oh Yeong-su (The Squid Game)

Best Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Hope Davis (Succession)

Marcia Gay Harden (The Morning Show)

Martha Kelly (Euphoria)

Sanaa Lathan (Succession)

Harriet Walter (Succession)

Lee You-mi (The Squid Game)

Best Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Adrien Brody (Succession)

James Cromwell (Succession)

Colman Domingo (Euphoria)

Arian Moayed (Succession)

Tom Pelphrey (Ozarks)

Alexander Skarsgård (Succession)

best comedy

Abbott Elementary

Barry

Larry David

Hacks

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Only murders in the building

ted lasso

What we do in the shadows

Best Comedy Actress

Rachel Brosnaham (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Fifth Brunson (Abbott Elementary)

Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)

Elle Fanning (The Great)

Issa Rae (Insecure)

Jean Smart (Hacks)

Best Comedy Actor

Donald Glover (Atlanta)

Bill HaderBarry

Nicholas Hoult (The Great)

Steve Martin (Only murders in the building)

Martin Short (Only murders in the building)

Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy

Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Hannah Eibinder (Hacks)

Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)

Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)

Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)

Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary)

Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)

Hannah Waddingham as Ted Lasso

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy

Anthony Carrigan (Barry)

Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso)

Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)

Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)

Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel)

Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)

Henry WinklerBarry

Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)

Best Guest Actor in a Comedy

Jerrod Carmichael (Saturday Night Live)

Bill HaderLarry David

James Lance (Ted Lasso)

Nathan Lane (Only murders in the building)

Christopher McDonald (Hacks)

Sam Richardson (Ted Lasso)

Best Guest Actress in Comedy

Jane Adams (Hacks)

Harriet Sansom Harris (Hacks)

Jane Lynch (Only murders in the building)

Laurie Metcalf (Hacks)

Kaitlyn Olson (Hacks)

Harriet Walter (Ted Lasso)

best miniseries

dopesick

The Dropout

Inventing Anna

Pam & Tommy

The White Lotus

Best TV movie

Chip’n Dale: Rescue Rangers

Ray Donovan: The Movie

Reindeer 911! The Hunt for QAnon

Survivor

Zoey’s Extraordinary Christmas

Best Actress in a Miniseries or Movie Made for Television

Toni Collette (I could destroy you)

Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)

Lily James (Pam & Tommy)

Sarah Paulson (Impeachment)

Margaret QualleyMaid

Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout)

Best Actor in a Miniseries or TV Movie

Colin Firth (The Staircase)

Andrew Garfield (Heaven Commanded)

Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a marriage)

Michael Keaton (Dopesick)

Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)

Sebastian StanPam & Tommy

Best Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Connie Britton (The White Lotus)

Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus)

Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)

Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)

Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)

Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)

Mare Winningham (Dopesick)

Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television

Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus)

Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)

Will Poulter (Dopesick)

Seth RogenPam & Tommy

Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)

Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)

Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)

Variety and talk shows

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah

Jimmy Kimmel Live!

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver

Late Night with Seth Meyers

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert

best reality show

The Amazing Grace

Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls

Nailed It

RuPaul’s Drag Race

top-chef

The voice

