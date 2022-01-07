The Squid Game scam at + 500%

What is happening with the fake token bound to Squid Game it is simply unbelievable. After rug pull released exclusively a few days ago the token has returned to rise in price, albeit still very far from what the last November 1st.

Squid Game still in play – but no doubt: it’s a scam

An emblematic story of what is happening – often affecting the unwary poor – in the huge crypto undergrowth which unfortunately continues to have a certain taste for explosive growth token, even when these are clearly scam not too well organized.

At the time of writing $ SQUID is back above altitude $ 0.070, certainly far from almost $ 3,000 which he had only touched a few days ago. Let’s see clearly, while Binance is opening an internal investigation to see clearly.

Who is buying Squid Game?

This is not legitimate to know – since it is happening on ADM and informal exchanges. The price continues to be very volatile, albeit remaining well below the value of 10 cents of a dollar. The volumes, after a sort of setback yesterday, have increased by over 1,000%, a sign that movements on the currency – probably organized by the scammers themselves – are taking place.

All this while the official account of the project, as well as his own website continue to be blocked and unreachable, a sign that no, there hasn’t been any kind of improvement on the situation regarding one of the biggest scams of the 2021 in the world of cryptocurrencies.

Binance opens an investigation

Since the token uses the Binance Smart Chain, the namesake exchange announced an internal investigation aimed at identifying the subjects who would hide behind the entire operation. An operation that has already had repercussions for some of the wallet involved.

Binance has blacklisted all addresses that are associated with Squid Game developers and is using blockchain analytics to identify everyone involved.

At the same time explaining that the subjects who were involved in the operation used the service Tornado Cash to try to obfuscate their identities and their operations. Let’s talk about a service that runs on Ethereum and which has the purpose of making transactions anonymous.

Binance will also turn to the police

Binance he also hinted that the results of his investigations they will be shared with the competent authorities, with the aim of also physically identifying who organized the scam and, hopefully, bring it to justice. However, it is difficult to recover the stolen funds, even if the most advanced services of analytics. The fact that the scammers have decided to use the services of blurring is a further sign of the premeditation of the scam.

Why is it growing in value?

We can only advise our readers to stay as far away from this token as possible – even if what is reported by the quotes on Coinmarketcap it would appear to be very inviting. This is the classic rebound of the dead cat – as they say in financial jargon.

A rebound that is animated in these hours by cheap speculators who bought the cryptocurrency when its value was close to zero. Those looking for high-risk projects will find on our site everything they need to orient themselves towards projects that can actually offer something concrete.