“The squid game was a hit and Zendaya got an award; these were the winners

Successionthe South Korean the squid game Y The White Lotus They were the big winners of the Emmy Awards, which returned this year with a lavish ceremony in Los Angeles after two editions diminished by the pandemic.

“This has been a great succession week,” said the creator of the series, referring to the death of Queen Elizabeth II. Succession, Jesse Armstrong, accepting the Emmy for Outstanding Drama Series, the biggest award of the night. Armstrong also won the award for best writer for a dramatic series.

The HBO production about the ambitious members of a family who fight each other dominated the competition with 25 nominations, and won four statuettes, including best supporting actor in a drama for Matthew Macfadyen.

HBO had an excellent night. In addition to the victory of Successionhis popular miniseries The White Lotuswhich follows the dramas of a group of wealthy tourists in a paradisiacal luxury hotel, dominated quantitatively by taking ten awards, including best miniseries and supporting actress and actor, which went to the charismatic Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett, respectively.

worldwide success the squid game swept six categories, including best director (Hwang Dong-hyuk) and actor, with Lee Jung-jae the first non-English speaker to take this winria. The popular euphoria equaled the South Korean production with six statuettes, including best actress in a dramatic series. The award went to Zendaya, who won the award for the second time.

The lavish ceremony of the so-called Oscars of television passed without major surprises, with many of the winners coinciding with the forecasts of the experts. Julia Garner won her third Emmy for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for Ozarksfrom Netflix.

Jason Sudeikis and his ted lasso (Apple TV+) once again took home the award for Best Comedy Actor and Best Comedy Series for this production that follows a football coach who takes on an English soccer team. Jean Smart won the Emmy for Best Actress in a Comedy for Hackswhere she embodies a veteran comedian trying to reinvent herself in Las Vegas.

Michael Keaton won the first category of the night as best actor in a miniseries for his role in dopesickwhich addresses opioid addiction in the United States, while Amanda Seyfried won best actress in a miniseries thanks to The Dropoutabout the rise and fall of former biotech promise Elizabeth Holmes.

The night at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles exuded glamor and emotions. The singer Lizzo, in a lush red tulle dress, celebrated her statuette for her program Watch Out For The Big Grrrls as a victory for diversity.

“When I was a child, all I wanted to see was myself in the media. Someone fat like me, black like me, beautiful like me,” said the singer. “If I could go back and say something to little Lizzo, it would be ‘you are going to see that person, woman, it will be you.'”

Another of the most emotional moments of the first award ceremony was Sheryl Lee Ralph (“Abbott Elementary”) singing Endangered Speciesby Dianne Reeves, receiving the Emmy for best supporting actress in a comedy. “I am an endangered species, but I don’t sing like a victim. I am a woman, I am an artist and I don’t know where my voice belongs”, sang the veteran actress who received a standing ovation.

Actress Geena Davis received the Governor Awards for her career and connected with this message. “As Lizzo said, as you know, television can often directly impact how people see themselves and judge their worth in the world,” she said.

With information from AFP