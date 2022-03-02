The Stadium in which America will play for the renovations of the Azteca

The Eagles of America have faced footballing adversity at this start of the Closure 2022 of the MX League being penultimate of the General Tablethe injured elements, the doubt about the continuity of Santiago Solari as a result of the rigorous demands of the hobby. In addition to these aspects, the team from the capital has the duty to obtain a provisional field before the remodeling of the Aztec stadium.

The Aztec Monument It is recognized as the sanctuary of the Eagles on the MX League, where rivals are intimidated and described as a difficult field. With the historical precedent of the sports venue, it was impossible to stay out of the World Cup from 2026 to host national meetings (the other venues are Akron and BBVA), however, it must first meet FIFA requirements, so the remodeling is imminent.

Options for America

Therefore, the America club is already getting ready for their home games to be played at the Foals of Atlante Stadium since it is the first option due to its proximity, and even according to information from ESPN, the azulcrema and celestial directives would already be in negotiations to have the azulgrana field by 2023.

“It would not be only with Cruz Azul, it would be América and Cruz Azul. He’s just going to see an approach, there was already something that the two teams let us see, but he’s just going to see an approach and we are talking so that there is a good negotiation, which benefits the three teams that play in the Azulgrana Stadium”, he shared ESPN.

The Barça Stadium seems to meet the resistance to carry out the actions of Atlante, America and Blue Cross every weekend, although training would be ruled out to guarantee the care of the lawn. However, there are other options that are not ruled out for Americanists, such as The corrector from Queretaro or the Nemesio Diez from Toluca. It is speculated that the last event that the Azteca will have will be the Bad Bunny concert scheduled for December 10.