the stadium remains silent out of respect- Corriere.it

Moments of fear at the Olimpico in the postponement of Serie A between Rome and Spezia. Around half an hour of the first half, on 1-0 for the Giallorossi, silence suddenly falls in the South Curve. Something surreal, after the roar exploded for the goal of the Giallorossi advantage signed by Smalling in the 6 ‘. Suddenly there are no more choirs, there is no more bustle, but only concern. It is felt in that deafening silence. A 35-year-old Roma fan in cardiac arrest. The tragedy averted only by the timely intervention of the doctors: the man was reanimated with a defibrillator after a few attempts and urgently transported to the Gemelli Hospital, not far from the Olimpico. In those agitated moments, the Curva Sud – the sector of Roma’s hot supporters – started singing as a sign of respect. When the man regained his senses there was a timid applause. The jolts returned to the doubling of Ibanez and when the Var canceled the seal of Manaj for offside. At the moment the conditions of the man are not known.