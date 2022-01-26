The stage of a SpaceX rocket on a collision course with the Moon – Space & Astronomy

On March 4, the Moon could be hit by space debris, or one of the two stages of a Falcon 9 rocket from Elon Musk’s SpaceX launched in 2015: the long cylinder, with a mass of about 4 tons, is expected to crash into the hidden face of the Moon, near the equator, at a speed of 2.58 kilometers per second. This is indicated by the first analyzes carried out by Bill Gray, a Project Pluto expert who creates software for tracking objects that pass near the Earth (Near Earth Objects, Neo).

The Falcon 9 rocket was launched in February 2015 to take the US Agency for the Study of the Atmosphere and Oceans (Noaa) space weather satellite Deep Space Climate Observatory into space. After completing the mission, the first stage of the rocket returned to Earth. Instead the second, left with little propellant, was unable to return but not even to escape the gravity of the Earth-Moon system: it thus began to move along a disordered orbit, which in a few weeks will lead it to crash on the Moon.

Precisely predicting the time and place of impact is still difficult, both due to the unpredictable effect of sunlight, which with its gentle thrust could slightly deflect the debris, and due to the inaccuracy in the measurement of its rotation period. More precise calculations in the coming days will provide useful information for possible observations with NASA’s Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (Lro) and the orbiter of the Indian mission Chandrayaan-2.

According to Gray, this is likely the first time space debris has accidentally hit the Moon. “It’s interesting, but not important,” Harvard astrophysicist Jonathan McDowell comments on Twitter.