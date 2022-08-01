The stages of football medicine

Betting on soccer is not just a matter of good or bad luck, it is an alternative that requires great prior preparation both empirically and analytically and for which it is essential to collect all possible data on the participating teams and their players. , which will enable us to implement sports betting strategies that provide us with sure success. For this reason, everything must be well tied up, and any movement that is made in the teams must be closely followed, from a new signing to a change of roles between the team’s players.

Every time there is a new signing in a football team, the fans jump with excitement. However, this fact is not an issue to be treated lightly and entails a series of medical tests such as, for example, establishing the state of health of the future new member of the team to detect signs of diseases that may have their origin in physical exertion and being able to take measures to reduce the probability of subsequent damage or alterations in their state of health.

It should be noted that these medical protocols are usually routine and allow control and monitoring of the health status of the players, although we must not lose sight of the fact that they can reverse the transfer. It would not be the first time that a transfer has not been completed due to detecting an injury or a specific condition in the player.

What are the objectives of the club medical examination

This type of sports medical examination, in addition to being an effective filter to make or not a signing, offers an opportunity to detect health disorders that make sports practice dangerous.

There are many situations in which, despite the absence of obvious symptoms, an athlete subjected to maximum demand can be put in danger.

· To begin with, it is vital to ensure that a good response is obtained from the player’s body coping with stressful situations that will live in each play.

Also, it is essential to locate controllable disorders such as poorly healed injuries, overloads or muscle weakness that can interfere with sports practice.

Also, they serve to detect predispositions to injuries or diseases and to assess the physical form of the athlete, thus helping to prevent injuries or guide you on the activities you can or should do to achieve maximum performance.

And of course, it is especially valid for meet legal and insurance obligations.

What is this type of sports medical examination?

Physical examination can indicate the degree of preparation: pulse at rest, blood pressure, basic stress tests, height and weight, among others. In short, this rigorous check is the one that will finally give the key to know if it is possible to make the transfer.

Given the complexity of the evaluation, it must be carried out by a multidisciplinary team that includes not only the doctor in charge, but also physiotherapists, nutritionists, physical trainers, sports psychologists, podiatrists or other medical specialists. The essential steps that will need to be observed during the scan are outlined below.

1.- Player medical history including your sports history (injuries, treatments, nutritional supplements…).

two.- A nutritional assessment that allows designing an adequate and personalized guideline.

3.- A complete physical examination that includes practically all of the apparatus: digestive, respiratory, circulatory, the nervous system, the endocrine system, vision…

4.- It should also include complete urine and blood tests., as well as body composition that provides an exact calculation of the percentage of fat and muscle of the athlete.

5.- A musculoskeletal evaluation will also be necessary. being essential to identify current or old muscle injuries of tendons and ligaments and possible sequelae, in order to know the potential risk factors of the athlete and to be able to prepare effective prevention plans.

6.- Equally important will be the cardiovascular assessment, since high-intensity exercise can increase the risk of problems such as sudden death.

7.- Finally, a sprint test will have to be completed with which to check the speed and speed of the player.

As can be seen after all that has been written up to this point, all this well-structured protocol is unavoidable in order to ensure that the club’s new investment is intelligent as well as productive and offers adequate guarantees, both for the smooth running of the events of the long-term club, as for the entire betting world in general. There are really many factors that depend on conducting a thorough medical examination.