The STALKER 2 studio would have moved to the Czech Republic to continue development

GSC Game Worldstudy responsible for the development of stalker 2, has been one of the main detractors of the Russian invasion of Ukraine that began almost a month ago. This company, founded in 1995, is based in Kyiv, the capital of the country, and for that reason the development of the video game was stopped shortly after the troops of Vladimir Putin’s army began to enter Ukrainian territory and attack its population. Now sources close to the situation have confirmed that the developer would have moved to the Czech Republic to continue with the production of the title, whose launch was scheduled for December 8 on Xbox Series X/S and PC.

From the study they have not confirmed anything at an official level, but sources from the Czech newspaper Vortex assure that GSC Game World is planning move part of his team to Prague, capital of the Czech Republic, so that they continue with the development from there. It would not be a complete or permanent move, but a series of members settling in this new city temporarilyas long as their country of origin continues to be invaded and attacked by Russian troops.

The Czech video game industry collaborates to facilitate the transfer

Several members of the Czech video game industry have collaborated with this forced transfer, as is the case with Pavel Bark, President of the Czech Association of Video Game Developerswho claims to have advised GSC Game World in legal terms to establish itself as a company in this new country, as well as in terms of contracting the studio’s employees under the regulations of the Czech Republic. Petr Kolar, from the Czech studio Ashborne Gamesalso claims to have lent a hand to Ukrainian developers to facilitate the process of creating the company in the country.

At the moment, yes, the official information is that the development of stalker 2which recently changed its subtitle, still detained and most likely it will be until GSC Game World manages to settle in the new country. This means that the game’s release date, scheduled for December 8 on Xbox Series X/S and PC, is invalidated.