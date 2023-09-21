The stalled project that’s more alive than ever

Len Wiseman breaks his silence on the anticipated Underworld TV series many have wondered about

How many times have we asked ourselves whether what is absent is still present or not. In the Underworld universe, those supernatural creatures of the night lurk in the shadows, and no, we’re not talking about the film franchise. Now is the time to look up, as the saga’s director Len Wiseman breaks his silence,

Underworld: A future of sharp teeth and silver bullets

If you’re wondering where that ad for a TV series based on Underworld went, Don’t worry, you are not alone, Fans have been in tension since the series was announced in 2016. Although it seemed like the project had gone into deep slumber, Len Wiseman has taken it upon himself to revive our hopes. In a recent interview with Entertainment Weekly, the director not only confirmed that the project is still alive, but he also dropped us a disturbing hint: “Underworld has a future, that’s for sure.”

In a later clarification, when asked specifically about the TV series, Wiseman responded: “That’s what I mean.”, This comment shone a light into the darkness surrounding the project. Furthermore, the director said: “This series will be a big change from the films. I don’t want to say it’s more adult, but it’s definitely less comic book in tone and characters.”

Connection to the film franchise? Or a new universe?

With five films starring Kate Beckinsale, the Underworld franchise has garnered quite a cult following. Wiseman left the possibility that the series is connected to the films up in the air.However, if we consider his statement that this will be a “big change”, then it is likely that we are looking at a completely different universe.

Although the series is in a mysterious stage of its development, it is important to remember Underworld’s influence on popular culture. Since its debut in 2003, it has become a benchmark for combining the horror and action franchise genres., When compared to other sagas like Blade or Resident Evil, there is a special focus on the mythology and the secret war between vampires and werewolves.

horizon for underworld fans

Now, with Wiseman’s confirmation, fans can look forward to something new and exciting. Maybe we’re about to immerse ourselves in a world with new rules, characters and storylines, but with the essence that has kept this franchise in our hearts for nearly two decades. Who knows? Perhaps we will also see a special appearance by Kate Beckinsale, who has become an icon of the genre with her role as Celine.

Because if anything has defined the Underworld saga, it’s the strong presence of Kate Beckinsale as Selene, a deadly and elegant vampire slayer. This British actress has won the hearts of fans, playing a role that has become iconic in the horror and action genre. However, with the new vision that Len Wiseman has in mind for the series, Beckinsale will likely not have a starring role, although a guest appearance is not out of the question.

In the new series, the focus may shift from Selene’s character to addressing new corners of this universe rich with mythology and conflict. This change will represent a challenge and an opportunity for creators, In the world of entertainment, reinvention often proves to be a double-edged sword: On the one hand, it offers a new perspective, but on the other, it risks alienating longtime fans.

However, if there is anyone who has been able to expertly navigate these turbulent waters, it is Len Wiseman. Will he be able to create a storyline and characters that will captivate the new generation without losing the essence that has made Underworld a cult phenomenon? only time will tell.