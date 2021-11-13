The Stand in blu-ray, the review

The Stand, Alexander Skarsgård and Natt Wolff

After streaming only on StarzPlay, now the new series from The Shadow of the Scorpion, Stephen King’s post-apocalyptic classic, has finally arrived on homevideo. As we will see in the review of The Stand in blu-ray, the TV series with a supercast (Whoopi Goldberg, Alexander Skarsgård, James Mardsen and Amber Heard) based on the thrill king’s masterpiece, got a super treatment from Koch Media who also proposed it in high definition with a three edition discs. The best way to discover and appreciate this new transposition of the novel and relive the colossal struggle between good and evil after a virus apocalypse that has decimated almost the entire population of the earth, with Mother Abagail and Randall Flagg facing each other.

Slipcover, three discs and a truly superb video for detail and chroma

Offered by Koch Media with an elegant slipcover to contain the amaray, the edition in blu-ray of The Stand contains three discs, with the nine episodes distributed equally and extras on the third disc. The technical part is really excellent especially for a TV series. The video is gorgeous and it would be difficult to see better in the blu-ray format. The picture is clear with a precise and surgical detail on all levels, from the compact panoramas and with a marked depth, to the close-ups of the protagonists and all the varied settings of the series.

The rendering of the numerous darker sequences is also perfect, with a deep black from which, however, the details always emerge clearly. Even when the well-integrated CGI intervenes, the scene remains fluid. The chroma is rightly fluctuating according to the environments, passing from natural tones to the bright, bright and hyper-colored ones of Las Vegas, to the more sober tones in the free zone of Boulder.

Immersive audio, from subtle noises to explosions

Excellent news on the front too audio. Despite the fact that for the Italian track you have to be satisfied with a Dolby digital 5.1, listening is truly compelling and engaging: the dialogues are full-bodied and with an excellent timbre, then the whole ambience is captured down to the smallest detail, with a constant sense of winding that starts from the rustle of the plants that opens the series to other subtle noises, but also involves the soundtrack. The track then gives its best with the blast in the military center or in the end of Las Vegas between the thunderbolts and explosions of the penultimate episode.

The English DTS HD 5.1 manages to do even better in terms of dynamics and power, with decidedly heavier basses and with even more disturbing effects of the rear axle, which always remains very active, contributing to the climate of tension with an energy that does not never drops even in the quietest phases.

The extras: an in-depth study of 20 minutes and a few ducks on set

Less explosive but still more than enough the department of extra. A post-apocalyptic epic: the adaptation of the Shadow of the Scorpion is a 20-minute contribution in which the cast and crew express their admiration for the story, talk about the Stephen King novel, discuss makeup and special effects, the process of adapting characters for the screen, all through the interventions by the protagonists and many images of the work on the set during filming. The other contribution is Ducks on the set, 4 minutes of mistakes, mistakes in lines, bad shots, jokes or props that don’t work as they should.