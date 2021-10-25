the standing-ovation response from Matilda Ramsay

Defined “chubby” by a reporter who had to comment on her performance at “Strictly Come Dancing”, Matilda Ramsay, daughter of the famous chef Gordon Ramsay, decides once and for all to put a point on the body-shaming perpetrated every day against her and he does with a standing-ovation speech.

It is quite normal for radio presenters to comment on the most salient facts that aired on TV the previous evening or days during their program. What shouldn’t be normal is that a radiospeaker arrogate the right to to comment, moreover in a way derogatory, the body of a woman, in the specific case of a girl of just 19 years, in front of thousands of listeners. This unfortunate episode took place during the live radio broadcast conducted by the 67-year-old Steve Allen that, in criticizing the performance of Matilda Ramsay, daughter of the cook and entrepreneur Gordon Ramsay, to “Strictly Come Dancing”, a british version of “Dancing with the Stars”, he took the liberty of defining it “chubby little thing”, that is to say “little chubby thing”, “chubby”. Tilly, however, despite her young age, certainly did not listen helplessly and wrote down her own disappointment with a faultless speech which is a real anthem anti body shamers.

Tilly Ramsay’s long outburst on Instagram

If you’ve always thought that wisdom comes with age, it’s up to you to change your mind. Well yes, because, if on the one hand we find a man who, despite his 67 years, does not know how to recognize the boundary between common sense and bad taste and, above all, is unable to keep his tongue in check, from on the other hand, one thinks of restoring our trust in humanity young woman of just 19, Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay.

Tilly, after listening to the radio intervention about her and, in particular, the part in which Allen scornfully criticized her body, assuming a link between his physical form and his father’s delicious cuisine, he never saw us again and thought he would reply to these comments with a long outburst on Instagram, in which he states that he can no longer tolerate people who think it is normal to publicly question the appearance and weight of others.

“I’m learning to accept myself, but I’m only 19”

“I try not to read and not listen to the negative comments about me, but being called into question on national radio by a 67-year-old man is a bit much. “, thus begins the message addressed by Tilly Ramsay to Steve Allen, in which the girl decides to draw a limit on comments that man and public opinion more generally can do about his body. “It’s not the first and it certainly won’t be the last comment someone will make about my size: I am learning to accept it as I am learning to accept myself. But please remember that words hurt and in the end I am only 19 years old“, the girl continues, noting how much that body-shaming is a problem that touches her closely since annthe. “I realize that being a public figure has repercussions, I’ve been aware of that since I was little. However I will no longer tolerate that people consider it normal and legitimate to publicly inspect and comment on anyone’s physical appearance and weight “.

Within hours, Tilly’s post went viral, grinding thousands of likes and comments from friends, fans and supporters who wanted to show her their solidarity by joining her battle. The message that Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, the most feared chef on television, he wanted to pass through this post is the urgency of free ourselves from the obsession that often pervades us in commenting on the appearance of others, bearing in mind that words have weight and must be used with care, otherwise they can leave deep wounds in the people to whom they are addressed. A concept that those who deal with daily communication like Steve Allen should have a clear idea in mind.