The standoff over Ukraine is a paradoxical crisis

The tug-of-war over Ukraine between Vladimir Putin’s Russia and the West of which Joe Biden wants to be leader is one paradoxical crisiswhere the ‘bad guy’ who prepares to attack has ways and tones seraphic and the ‘good’ who defends peace has ways and tones hysterics. Furthermore, no one understands what advantage Russia would have in invading Ukraine – and, in fact, it is not certain that it does -, going towards harsh penalties; nor what advantage does the West have in raising the level of the alarm to paroxysmal tones, only to be able to say – hopefully – to have foiled the worst.

To understand the Ukrainian question, we need to go back in time and bear in mind that the current borders Ukraine were established taking into account his belonging to theSoviet Union: as in Tito’s Yugoslav Federation – and, in the Nineties, we measured its tragic consequences – so in the USSR the internal borders were drawn taking care to avoid that a single Republic constitutes a unit block ethnic, linguistic, religious and distributing Russian – or Serbian, guarantee presences in Yugoslavia wherever possible.

Thus, in Ukraine which became independent after the dissolution of the USSR, there were and still are territories where the Russians are majority, if not hegemons: Crimea was re-annexed to Russia in 2014 in a referendum whose legitimacy the West disputes; and the Donbasswhere a sort of secession from Kiev has been underway since 2014.

In its thirty-year history, the pendulum of Ukrainian domestic politics has undergone strong swings: Ukraine has twice elected pro-Russian presidents and twice he chased them away with more or less spontaneous riots. This is no longer possible now, because without Crimea there can no longer be a Russian-speaking (and Russophile) majority. This only increases the atavistic distrust of the Russians towards the Ukrainians, also fueled by the choice made by many Ukrainians, in the Second World War, to enlist in the units of Nazi Germany and to fight against the Russians.

Now, on the one hand, Russia wants guarantees for the Russians of Ukraine: one could think of forms of autonomy or the transformation of the Ukrainian state into a Federation or a Confederation – a revision of the Minsk agreements it could satisfy this need, as long as it is respected. On the other, Moscow does not want NATO at its own borders: it claims a sort of buffer between itself and the Alliance, currently represented in Europe by Belarus and Ukraine: hence the hypothesis of a ‘Finnishization’ of Ukraine which Putin spoke of in their talks and European emissaries.

And here we are at the paradox of the tug-of-war between the Kremlin and the White House: Moscow expects the West to assure it that Ukraine will not join NATO. Washington does not want and ultimately cannot make a commitment to that effect, because it would be like recognizing the Russians one right of veto on the choices of the West and a third country. But, at the same time, no NATO country really wants to bring Ukraine – a crawl space – into the Alliance.

An invasion would not solve any problem in a stable and lasting way: it would create new ones for all the actors of this confrontation, not to mention the dramatic human costs of any military action, dead, wounded, refugees. One more good reason to think that this does not happen, especially since – I have already written it in this space – nobody wants to die for Kiev nor freeze to death for Kiev. But the paroxysmal tension of these hours exposes you to the risk of errors of evaluation and provocations: it is time to trigger a de-escalationto escape the whirlwind of exasperation.