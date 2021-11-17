The Staples Center will be renamed Crypto.com Arena

The Staples Center, the iconic multipurpose arena in downtown Los Angeles, will change its name from Christmas, as part of what is called one of the largest agreements in the history of sport regarding naming rights.

What happened

Starting on Christmas day, when the Los Angeles Lakers host the Brooklyn Nets, the Staples Center will become known as Crypto.com Arena, as announced Tuesday by AEG, owner of the arena, and by Crypto.com, Singapore-based cryptocurrency exchange.

The facility – the official home of the Lakers, Clippers, Kings and Sparks – will get the new name under a 20-year naming rights agreement between AEG and Crypto.com.

Crypto.com has paid over $ 700 million for the naming rights, resulting in one of the largest deals in sporting history regarding naming rights, as reported by the Los Angeles Times, which cites some sources familiar with the terms. of the agreement.

Additionally, the deal makes the cryptocurrency platform Crypto.com an official partner of the Lakers and Kings.

Because it is important

The Staples Center, which boasts a capacity of 20,000 seats, hosts over 240 important high-profile events and over 4 million people a year; is the venue for the Grammy Awards ceremony and will host the basketball tournament for the 2028 Summer Olympics.

The venue got its original name after the office retail company in 1997 Staples Inc. acquired the rights to the name of the plant.

Staples Center’s new naming rights deal underscores the rapid growth in influence and widespread adoption of cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC), Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH) e Dogecoin (CRYPTO: DOGE).

Crypto.com, which serves over 10 million customers, recently launched a global marketing campaign starring the actor Matt Damon.

Earlier this month it was reported that Crypto.com became the most downloaded app on the US app store of the Android OS of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) (NASDAQ: GOOGL), according to figures provided by the Sensor Tower mobile data service.

Price movement

At the time of publication, Bitcoin was down 1.9% daily to $ 59,626.42.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum fell 3.5% to $ 4,166.11 and Dogecoin lost 5% to $ 0.2348.