the star back soon?

Radio silence, deleted profile photos… And the whole web is alarmed by the account of pop star Beyonce. Since Beyonce deleted all her profile pictures, social networks have been in turmoil. Everyone wonders what she is up to. It must be said that it had been a while since the star had given a sign of life on social networks. Very discreet, Beyonce knows very well how to surprise her community of fans. For Internet users, it is certain, the star is (finally) back! ” We are ready ! », “Our queen is up to something for sure”, “A new era is about to begin”can we read in particular in the midst of the multitude of hilarious memes.

Beyoncé: The bets are off

If for the moment, no information has been communicated, speculation continues to grow. Did she remove everything to announce a new collection from the Ivy Park brand? Could this be the start of a teaser for a new album? The fans are convinced! Beyonce will sign her big comeback with a bombshell. And it is imminent.

Five years after the release of Lemonade and two years later The Lion King: The Gift, his next album is eagerly awaited by the whole planet. Last year, the mother of Blue Ivy and twins Rumi and Sir announced the arrival of new songs. And last March, the star went back on stage for the Oscars, as if to offer a taste of what awaits her fans… The end of the story is near!

Still a little patience !

—————–

Read also :

Britney Spears got married, the incredible images of her princess wedding

Sharon Stone, 64, sparkling in sneakers and a pink suit on the red carpet