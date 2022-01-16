the star cast film airs in prime time on Itala1. Plot and trailer

Italia1’s proposal for the prime time of Friday 7 January 2021 is the airing of the film which boasts as main performers a stellar cast formed by Sylvester Stallone, Chuck Norris, Bruce Willis And Arnold Schwarzenegger, to name a few. The second chapter of the saga with many of the major performers of the Hollywood action films of the 80s and 90s airs starting at about 21:20 when the whole gang gathers together to complete a new mission but in the meantime he loses a big piece of the group and takes his old friends to avenge him to honor his memory.

Learn about the film’s plot, cast and curiosities The mercenaries 2 broadcast on Italia1 starting at around 21:20.

The mercenaries 2: the curiosities and the cast of the film

The mercenaries 2 (from the original language title of The Expendables 2) is a 2012 film directed by Simon West, the same director who had supervised the direction of the first film in the series entitled de The Mercenaries – The Expendables released in theaters in 2010 and of which this is the sequel.

The film marks the return in style of the entire cast of Hollywood star actors who had already appeared in the first film.

In fact, all the major interpreters of the action films of the last century finale are back like Sylvester Stallone, Arnold Schwarzenegger, Bruce Willis, Jean-Claude Van Damme, Chuck Norris to which are added other leading examples of the kind in recent years such as Jason Statham Jet Li, Dolph Lundgren, Terry Crews, Randy Couture, Scott Adkins, Liam Hemsworth, Novak Djokovic, Charisma Carpenter, Nikolette Noel, Nan Yu, Amanda Oomsstabile.

The film also represents the return to film acting of the beloved Chuck Norris and Arnold Schwarzenegger, seven years after their last jobs.

The mercenaries 2: the plot of the movie

Barney Ross and all his mercenary friends participate in a new mission commissioned by Mr. Church. A seemingly simple job that will lead to the death of one of them. The group of mercenaries will be forced to put to sword and fire those who have harmed their friend and will fight hard to avenge him and survive the sudden violence that befell them.