the star creates his TikTok account, his number of subscribers explodes!

Like many celebrities before her, Beyoncé decided to launch on TikTok, where she received a great reception. In less than a few hours, she exploded her number of subscribers.

Three years after the release of his album Homecoming, Beyoncé is back on the front of the stage. The singer has, in fact, created the surprise by revealing her new single, Break My Soul, on June 21. A catchy title, with soulful and disco tones, which advocates resignation for personal fulfillment :

I fell in love, I quit my job. Gonna find a new engine, they make me work way too hard

She sings in the first verse.

Words that illustrate very well the current situation of many Americans, many of whom are still struggling to recover from the consequences of the health crisis and who recognized themselves in the text. Also they found themselves other priorities than their professional life. Moreover, according to Nick Bunder, an economist interviewed by the CNBC, an above-average wave of resignationshas been registered in the United States since the release of Break My Soul. A significant influence.

Beyoncé lands on TikTok

Very active on social networks, it nevertheless remained a very fashionable one where the star was not among the users. This is the network TikTok, very popular among young people and which launched the careers of many influencers. But it is now done. After Facebook, Twitter and instagram, the former member of Destiny’s Child made its debut on the famous social network. And she was welcomed with open arms.

@beyonce Seeing y’all release the wiggle made me so happy! Thank you so much for all the love for BREAK MY SOUL! – Love B —#RENAISSANCE #BREAKMYSOUL ♬ BREAK MY SOUL – Beyoncé

Indeed, in just a few hours, more than three million Internet users have subscribed to the account TikTok by Beyoncé. For the moment, she has only published a montage of videos of her fans dancing on her latest single. But there is no doubt that she should quickly feed her account by publishing exclusive content.

A highly anticipated new album

Beyoncé fans will have to wait a few more days before they can listen to their idol’s seventh album. The opus is titled Act I: Rebirth and will be available from next July 29.