the star doesn’t look like that at all anymore (PHOTO)

Five years ago, she lent her features to the character of Cora Tanneti, who stabs a stranger to death in the first season of the detective series The Sinner. In 2022, Jessica Biel once again slips into the skin of a murderer for the small screen! The American actress, revealed in the sitcom seven at homeplays the character of Candy Montgomery in the series Candy: Murder in Texas, which will go live on October 12 on Disney+. But unlike his role in The Sinner, the housewife accused of murder that Jessica Biel plays in the mini-series created by Robin Veith (and first launched on the Hulu platform) is indeed real, since Candy Montgomery, who murdered her neighbor in 1980, is one of the most famous criminals in US history. And that role involved a complete physical change for Jessica Biel…

The True Story of Candy Montgomery

This series thus tells the true story of Candy Montgomery, a resident of Texas. The 30-year-old mother of two is married to Pat Montgomery. Discreet, the little family seems to be enjoying happy and cloudless days. But their precise daily life will be turned upside down when Candy meets Betty Gore, her neighbor, during a mass in the church they both attend. The two women quickly become friends, but Candy realizes very quickly that she is physically attracted to Betty’s husband, Allan Gore, who then becomes her lover. One fine day, Candy breaks down, and murders his new friend with an ax on June 13, 1980.

Jessica Biel transformed

To interpret this chilling role, Jessica Biel was simply transformed. As we can see in the trailer for the series, the wife of Justin Timberlake is unrecognizable. Period clothing, curly and impeccably styled hair, large square glasses… It’s hard to recognize the 40-year-old actress! The least we can say is that the transformation is successful, since Jessica Biel has adopted all the dress and physical codes of the real Candy Montgomery. She is not the only one to have had the right to a radical change of look…

Justin Timberlake also transformed for the series

Another actor has indeed been made up for the needs of the series, and it’s not just anyone, since it’s Justin Timberlake, the husband of Jessica Biel. The latter has indeed landed the role of Steve “Diffy” Defbaugh, one of the sheriff’s deputies, who is investigating the murder of Betty Gore. The two lovebirds are therefore playing together for the first time. Fake haircut, fake belly, horseshoe mustache… The singer is hardly recognizable. There is no doubt that the two actors savored this atypical experience.

