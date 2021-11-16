the star-filled birthday party

Apart from the exception on the red carpet of the 2005 Oscars, hand in hand with Gisele, he never allowed himself a couple red carpet. He prefers basketball games or the US Open to social events, his presence is contemplated solely and exclusively linked to the environmental cause that has become an integral part and core business of his existence. But even the king of privacy is still one of the biggest stars in Hollywood and occasionally gives in to the habits of celebs. Leonardo DiCaprio gave himself a birthday party worthy of his name to which he attended the crème de la crème of Hollywood.

To reveal the altars of the public figure who in recent years has spent the most to save the Planet, both with record donations and by participating in awareness raising companions, Snoop Dogg who posted on his Instagram profile some shots and videos of the birthday party of Jack of our hearts (iconic the video of the rapper who recreated the most famous scene of Titanic, memories?). The location is a villa in the Trousdale Estates of Beverly Hills, California, the guests worthy of the name of the birthday boy. In the front row and queen of the dances Camila Marrone, Leo’s girlfriend since 2017 and for many a candidate to become Mrs DiCaprio in the near future. Then, as blasted by Just Jared, Robert Pattinson and Suki Waterhouse girlfriend LeBron James, along with Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and partner Lauren Sanchez.

The most anticipated guests who have sent the whole clan of guests into a tailspin? Beyonce and Jay-Z who, apparently, as soon as they arrived at the party would have taken over the dancefloor set up outdoors a stone’s throw from the open bar. So many VIPs, but also friends commoner of his Foundation, which since 1998 has supported over 200 very important projects “to protect the world’s last wild places” and of the Earth Alliance, the non-profit environmental organization that works to protect ecosystems and wildlife, ensure climate justice and support renewable energies. The invitation to new BFF Greta Thunberg must have been lost for the ocean …

