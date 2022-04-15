the star has named the footballer he would have liked most to play with…

The night of Thursday April 14, 2022 will go down in history – in a negative way – for FC Barcelona. And it is that, in addition to suffering elimination from the UEFA Europa League, millions of culés have seen how their stadium was dressed in white.

Despite the fact that only 5,000 tickets are allocated to away supporters, more than 30,000 Eintracht Frankfurt supporters managed to enter the Camp Nou. That’s because – apparently – thousands of Blaugrana members have agreed to sell their places to the German club’s fans.

Although he did not want to use it as an excuse, Xavi Hernandez, Barça coach, admitted that he was very disappointed to see what happened in the stands of his court.

They expected an overwhelming majority from Barca. And that didn’t happen. He felt it was like a final at a neutral venue, where 50% is sold out for one team and 50% for the other.

“Disappointed (…) First of all, thank you very much to all the culés who came, who encouraged. But the feeling was that it was like a final, that half the peloton was divided. It seemed that the tickets had been split: half for them and the other half for Barca.

Disappointing. The club is looking at what happened. One day we need an environment in our favour, we haven’t had it. To say the least it’s disappointing. But that’s no excuse. In the game that we didn’t play, we didn’t have a good draw”.

Master thinks it was a miscalculation, a planning mistake. He is waiting, like everyone else inside the entity, for an explanation from management:

“What is clear is that it was a miscalculation, a planning error. Playing at home can’t happen to us. Thank the Catalans who came, who encouraged the team a lot. And it’s a shame that we couldn’t get this victory, this classification for the semi-final.

It’s a miscalculation and the club is working. Let’s see what will happen. We want to know from the locker room what happened, to give us an explanation. Let’s see what will happen.”

The invasion did not help FC Barcelona, ​​even if it should not be taken as a pretext: “Obviously it didn’t help. I tried to tell the players that what mattered was what happened on the pitch. Logically this could affect us, especially the footballers.

We tried to focus on the game and we didn’t do well. It has nothing to do with one thing and the other is no excuse. It didn’t help us, but we weren’t good on the pitch either. We accept defeat. We congratulate Eintracht because they have been able to take advantage of their strengths, which are numerous.