the star has returned to the saga to play a Na’vi teenager

The countdown to ‘Avatar: The Sense of Water’ continues. The long-awaited sequel will feature the return of some of the actors from the 2009 original, such as Sigourney Weaver, although in her case to play a role that no one expected.

Na’vi adolescence

Sigourney Weaver played Dr. Grace Augustine in ‘Avatar’ and James Cameron has decided to have her again in this second part for a very different role. Is about Kiri, a Na’vi who is Jake’s adopted daughter (Sam Worthington) and Neytiri (Zoé Saldana). The actress has accepted the challenge of playing a teenager and thanks Cameron for the opportunity:

I think we all remember pretty well what it feels like to be a teenager. I certainly do. I was 1.78 or 1.80 when I was 11 years old. I know how weird Kiri must have felt for a long time. She is looking for who she really is. I was very touched that Jim gave me this opportunity.

Cameron is full of praise for the work of Weaver for the film and says that the actress did a small workshop with teenage girls to channel their inner youthful energy and the result was more than satisfactory:

It is a great acting challenge. We will have a 60-year-old actress playing a character (decades younger) her biological age. Sig thought it would be fun (…) Sigourney just rejuvenated. She looked younger, had more energy, and never left Kiri during the entire (motion) capture process. Her face was shining, she walked lighter and her spirit was more fun.

If all goes according to plan, ‘Avatar 2’ will be released in theaters December 16.